Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Hornets Showdown on December 27

Tuesday night will be a busy one in the NBA, with 20 teams set to take the floor. Among them is a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets, which will be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings. Let’s highlight some players to consider as you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (CHA vs GSW)

Captain’s Picks

LaMelo Ball ($15,000 CP): There was no easing Ball back from injury. He logged 34 minutes in his first game back and has averaged 34 minutes over seven games. He also hasn’t shown any signs of rust, scoring at least 50.3 DKFP in each of the last four games. With his ability to contribute in so many different areas, he’s an ideal option for the Captain’s spot.

Jordan Poole ($12,900 CP): Ball being back also means that the Hornets are pushing the pace even more. They have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league, which has contributed to them allowing 126.3 points per game since Ball has returned. With Poole averaging 28.6 points and three 3-pointers per game in the five contests since Stephen Curry (shoulder) went down, this is a matchup for him to exploit.

UTIL Plays

Klay Thompson ($7,400): Thompson scored 42.8 DKFP in a win vs. the Grizzlies on Christmas, but he only shot 8-for-25 from the field. He is shooting 39.5% for the season, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. Still, his prowess from behind the arc has enabled him to average 18.3 points and 3.6 3-pointers per game. His lack of efficiency and limited contributions outside of the scoring column don’t make him a great option for the Captain’s spot, but he can score enough in this matchup to still be worth deploying in a utility spot.

Kevon Looney ($5,000): Looney has remained in a limited role, logging 23 minutes per game despite being a starter for the Warriors. He has generally made the most of his time on the floor, providing 6.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The Hornets tend to deploy more lineups with a traditional center, but they have still allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league. If Looney can log a few extra minutes, he could at least approach a double-double.

Ty Jerome ($2,800): In addition to Curry, Andrew Wiggins (groin), Andre Iguodala (hip) and JaMychal Green (illness) will also be out. With the Warriors battling a limited depth chart lately, Jerome has received additional playing time. He responded by scoring at least 22.5 DKFP in three of the last five games. At this cheap salary, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Fades

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,600): Even with the Warriors missing some key players, Kuminga has been unable to string together a productive stretch. Over the last five games, he has scored 17.5 DKFP or fewer four times. He only has a 19% usage rate — so even with the Hornets struggling so much on the defensive end, Kuminga might not receive enough scoring opportunities to be productive.

THE OUTCOME

This game being at home for the Warriors could end up being the deciding factor. They are an abysmal 3-16 on the road, but they are 13-2 at home. Not only is this the second game of a back-to-back set for the Hornets, but it will also mark their sixth straight game on the road. If they find themselves in an early hole, they might not have the energy to dig out of it.

Final Score: Warriors 123, Hornets 115

