Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for December 27

ATL, DEN, GS, LAL, ORL, PHX, SAC, and WAS are playing the first leg of a back-to-back. CHA, HOU, IND, LAC, and SA all played last night.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there are two games with a total of at least 240 - DEN/SAC (241) and CHA/GS (240). BOS is the biggest favorite on the slate at 14.5 points over HOU while the ATL/IND game has the tightest spread at 1.5 points in favor of the Hawks. WAS, IND, and SAC are all home dogs.

Guard

Studs

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors ($9,600) – Since Ball returned from injury, he’s played seven games and averaged 25.6 points, 8.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. That’s translated to at least 40 DKFP in every contest. Over the last four games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in all with a high of 63.75. The Hornets have played at the fastest pace over that span. Now they face a Warriors team that has played at the fastest pace all season and is coming off an emotional win over the Grizzlies on Sunday. This game has a robust total of 240 and I don’t think the defensive intensity will be there for the Warriors in this one.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards ($9,700) – Since Harden returned nine games ago, he’s averaged 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks in a whopping 39.5 minutes per game. He does have three games with fewer than 40 DKFP over that span, but he’s gone for over 50 in five with three over 60 and a high of 71.75. The Wizards are 21st in defensive rating. Harden is playing so many minutes and can provide those fantasy goodies in a multitude of ways that it’s tough to fade.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000), Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000), Trae Young ($9,800), De’Aaron Fox ($8,400)

Value

Duane Washington Jr., Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies ($3,000) – The Suns will be down Devin Booker and Landry Shamet today. Damion Lee ($4,400) will likely start and garner ownership, but Washington will get run and will huck and chuck when he’s on the court. He has not played over 20 minutes in any contest this season, yet he has games with 14, 10, 15, and 15 shot attempts. He has put up 26.25, 20.5 and 29 DKFP this season.

Other Options - Derrick White ($4,200), Damion Lee ($4,400)

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic ($10,600) – The Magic have drastically improved their defense, posting the fifth-best defensive rating over the last ten games. That did give me some pause in selecting James here but then I took my left hand, grabbed my right hand, then smacked myself across the face with it. With Anthony Davis out due to injury, James has had a usage rate in the 35% range with a high of 41.5% on Christmas Day. He has scored at least 30 points in seven straight, which has translated to at least 50 DKFP in all of those contests.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($8,100) – This game has a spread of only 3.5 points and a healthy total of 235.5. The Lakers play at the second-fastest pace and are 20th in defensive rating. Banchero has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time this season. The usage rate has fluctuated from the low 20s to the high 30s, and he has 16 games with fewer than 40 DKFP. He is just too skilled and big for anyone the Lakers can defend him with, though. Banchero has a 51 and 62 DKFP game on the resume, and I think he gets at least a third 50-burger today.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($10,400), Pascal Siakam ($10,100)

Value

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs ($4,300) – The range of outcomes is extremely wide for Pokusevski. He could start, play 35 minutes and put up 40 DKFP one night or come off the bench, receive 20 minutes and put up 15 DKFP. That said, the ceiling is enticing, especially at the price. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP three times this season and can stuff the stat sheet. The Spurs play at the eighth-fastest pace and are dead-last in defensive rating, so the game environment should be a good one. This is a high-risk/high-reward play that will depend on projected ownership numbers.

Other Options - Georges Niang ($3,600), Damion Lee ($4,400), Jeremy Sochan ($4,100)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings ($11,400) – After what was a slow start to the season by Jokic standards, he’s been the Jokic that we all remember and love recently. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 80 DKFP four times with a high of 95.75! This game has the highest total on the slate at 241. Not much else needs to be written.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards ($10,900) - Embiid hasn’t been on the Jokic level recently but he’s been pretty, pretty good himself. The usage rate has been over 40% in the last two contests and he’s put up 35 and 44 points, translating to 45.5 and 63.25 DKFP. He’s gone for at least 60 DKFP nine times this season with a high of a ridiculous 100.25. He did not play in the two prior games against Washington this season but the Wizards have boosted the FPPM to centers by 2.98% above the league average.

Other Options - Pascal Siakam ($10,100)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers ($5,500) – Clint Capela is out so Okongwu will make his sixth start of the season. In the prior five, he went for 27.75, 16.5, 25, 19.25 and 44.25 DKFP. Okongwu went for 30.25 DKFP in the most recent game in 21 minutes as a reserve, so the trend is our friend. He has exceeded points expectations 80% of the time this season and the Pacers have boosted the FPPM to centers by 4.76% above the league average.

Other Options - Aleksej Pokusevski ($4,300)

