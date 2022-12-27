 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 17 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 17 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers, and busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Josh Jacobs
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. James Conner
  7. Dalvin Cook
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Nick Chubb
  10. Alvin Kamara
  11. Tony Pollard
  12. Cam Akers
  13. Travis Etienne
  14. Brian Robinson
  15. Rhamondre Stevenson
  16. Kenneth Walker III
  17. Aaron Jones
  18. Jerick McKinnon
  19. Leonard Fournette
  20. Ezekiel Elliott
  21. David Montgomery
  22. Devin Singletary
  23. Najee Harris
  24. Miles Sanders
  25. Isiah Pacheco
  26. JK Dobbins
  27. Zack Moss
  28. Jamaal Williams
  29. Tyler Allgeier
  30. Latavius Murray
  31. Zonovan “BAM” Knight
  32. Jeff Wilson Jr.
  33. AJ Dillon
  34. Rachaad White
  35. James Cook
  36. Chuba Hubbard
  37. D’Onta Foreman
  38. Gus Edwards
  39. Antonio Gibson
  40. Raheem Mostert
  41. D’Andre Swift
  42. Kareem Hunt
  43. Khalil Herbert
  44. Jaylen Warren
  45. Cordarrelle Patterson
  46. Michael Carter
  47. Kenneth Gainwell
  48. Deon Jackson
  49. Dare Ogunbowale
  50. Chase Edmonds
  51. Hassan Haskins
  52. Rex Burkhead
  53. Joshua Kelley
  54. Samaje Perine
  55. Ameer Abdullah
  56. Pierre Strong
  57. Kyren Williams
  58. Marlon Mack
  59. Boston Scott
  60. JaMycal Hasty
  61. Jordan Mason
  62. Keaontay Ingram
  63. Travis Homer
  64. Gary Brightwell
  65. Kevin Harris
  66. Justin Jackson
  67. Alexander Mattison
  68. Tony Jones Jr.
  69. Dwayne Washington

