NFL Week 17 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers, and busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Justin Jefferson Stefon Diggs Tyreek Hill Amon-Ra St. Brown Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase CeeDee Lamb Chris Godwin A.J. Brown Tee Higgins Jaylen Waddle Garrett Wilson Terry McLaurin Mike Williams DK Metcalf Zay Jones Amari Cooper Keenan Allen Christian Kirk DeAndre Hopkins DJ Moore Jerry Jeudy Brandon Aiyuk DeVonta Smith Jakobi Meyers JuJu Smith-Schuster Gabriel Davis Chris Olave Christian Watson Drake London Diontae Johnson Mike Evans Michael Pittman Jr. Adam Thielen Jahan Dotson DJ Chark Isaiah Hodgins Brandin Cooks Curtis Samuel Richie James Donovan Peoples-Jones George Pickens Darius Slayton Courtland Sutton Marquise Brown Tyler Boyd Allen Lazard Rashid Shaheed Kadarius Toney Demarcus Robinson Hunter Renfrow Michael Gallup Terrace Marshall Jr. Byron Pringle Chris Moore Marquez Valdes-Scantling Quez Watkins Treylon Burks Russell Gage Josh Palmer Robert Woods Kalif Raymond Elijah Moore Mecole Hardman Ben Skowronek Mack Hollins Laviska Shenault Parris Campbell Juwan Jennings Dante Pettis Isaiah McKenzie Jameson Williams Romeo Doubs Trent Sherfield Jarvis Landry Alec Pierce Braxton Berrios Skyy Moore Devin Duvernay Davante Parker Chase Claypool Noah Brown Tyquan Thornton Nelson Agholor Shi Smith Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Tutu Atwell KJ Osborn Randall Cobb Trenton Irwin Olamide Zaccheaus Van Jefferson Marvin Jones Damiere Byrd Tre’Quan Smith Justin Watson DeSean Jackson Philip Dorsett

