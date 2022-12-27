 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 17 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 17 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers, and busts at each position.

Week 17 Rankings — Game Previews | Rankings | QB | RB | TE | DST

Week 17 — Best Bets | Week 17 Spread Picks | Injury Report | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Tyreek Hill
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Ja’Marr Chase
  7. CeeDee Lamb
  8. Chris Godwin
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Tee Higgins
  11. Jaylen Waddle
  12. Garrett Wilson
  13. Terry McLaurin
  14. Mike Williams
  15. DK Metcalf
  16. Zay Jones
  17. Amari Cooper
  18. Keenan Allen
  19. Christian Kirk
  20. DeAndre Hopkins
  21. DJ Moore
  22. Jerry Jeudy
  23. Brandon Aiyuk
  24. DeVonta Smith
  25. Jakobi Meyers
  26. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  27. Gabriel Davis
  28. Chris Olave
  29. Christian Watson
  30. Drake London
  31. Diontae Johnson
  32. Mike Evans
  33. Michael Pittman Jr.
  34. Adam Thielen
  35. Jahan Dotson
  36. DJ Chark
  37. Isaiah Hodgins
  38. Brandin Cooks
  39. Curtis Samuel
  40. Richie James
  41. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  42. George Pickens
  43. Darius Slayton
  44. Courtland Sutton
  45. Marquise Brown
  46. Tyler Boyd
  47. Allen Lazard
  48. Rashid Shaheed
  49. Kadarius Toney
  50. Demarcus Robinson
  51. Hunter Renfrow
  52. Michael Gallup
  53. Terrace Marshall Jr.
  54. Byron Pringle
  55. Chris Moore
  56. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  57. Quez Watkins
  58. Treylon Burks
  59. Russell Gage
  60. Josh Palmer
  61. Robert Woods
  62. Kalif Raymond
  63. Elijah Moore
  64. Mecole Hardman
  65. Ben Skowronek
  66. Mack Hollins
  67. Laviska Shenault
  68. Parris Campbell
  69. Juwan Jennings
  70. Dante Pettis
  71. Isaiah McKenzie
  72. Jameson Williams
  73. Romeo Doubs
  74. Trent Sherfield
  75. Jarvis Landry
  76. Alec Pierce
  77. Braxton Berrios
  78. Skyy Moore
  79. Devin Duvernay
  80. Davante Parker
  81. Chase Claypool
  82. Noah Brown
  83. Tyquan Thornton
  84. Nelson Agholor
  85. Shi Smith
  86. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  87. Tutu Atwell
  88. KJ Osborn
  89. Randall Cobb
  90. Trenton Irwin
  91. Olamide Zaccheaus
  92. Van Jefferson
  93. Marvin Jones
  94. Damiere Byrd
  95. Tre’Quan Smith
  96. Justin Watson
  97. DeSean Jackson
  98. Philip Dorsett

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genres (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation