NFL Week 17 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers, and busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Travis Kelce George Kittle Evan Engram TJ Hockenson Dallas Goedert Pat Freiermuth Darren Waller Taysom Hill Mark Andrews Tyler Higbee Dawson Knox Cole Kmet Dalton Schultz Juwan Johnson Greg Dulcich David Njoku Hayden Hurst Gerald Everett Logan Thomas Trey McBride Robert Tonyan Noah Fant Daniel Bellinger CJ Uzomah Tyler Conklin Chigoziem Okonkwo Foster Moreau Donald Parham Jordan Akins

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 DST Rankings

PHI SF BAL DAL KC LAC DET NYJ WAS NE ARZ LAC JAX NYG CIN BUF TB CLE MIA PIT CAR

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genres (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

