NFL Week 17 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 17 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate Mayo’s 2022 Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, starts, sits, sleepers, and busts at each position.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. George Kittle
  3. Evan Engram
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. Pat Freiermuth
  7. Darren Waller
  8. Taysom Hill
  9. Mark Andrews
  10. Tyler Higbee
  11. Dawson Knox
  12. Cole Kmet
  13. Dalton Schultz
  14. Juwan Johnson
  15. Greg Dulcich
  16. David Njoku
  17. Hayden Hurst
  18. Gerald Everett
  19. Logan Thomas
  20. Trey McBride
  21. Robert Tonyan
  22. Noah Fant
  23. Daniel Bellinger
  24. CJ Uzomah
  25. Tyler Conklin
  26. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  27. Foster Moreau
  28. Donald Parham
  29. Jordan Akins

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 17 DST Rankings

  1. PHI
  2. SF
  3. BAL
  4. DAL
  5. KC
  6. LAC
  7. DET
  8. NYJ
  9. WAS
  10. NE
  11. ARZ
  12. LAC
  13. JAX
  14. NYG
  15. CIN
  16. BUF
  17. TB
  18. CLE
  19. MIA
  20. PIT
  21. CAR

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genres (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

