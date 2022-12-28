Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 28

Strap in for a bumpy ride with this slate, folks. While this is admittedly a smaller schedule than we’re all used to seeing on a Wednesday, there are seven teams playing the second leg of a back-to-back this evening. 20 years ago? That wouldn’t mean anything, but in 2022-23, you know there are some injuries that need managing on the horizon.

Keep your head on a swivel and let’s dive in.

PG/SG Duane Washington Jr., Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards, $3,200

It’s almost impossible to keep up with the Suns’ injury report at the moment. We know that Devin Booker (groin) is out indefinitely. We know that both Cam Johnson (knee) and Cam Payne (foot) are nearing a return from their own lengthy ailments. We know that Jae Crowder continues to hold out. However, the status of Landry Shamet ($4,800; Achilles) is very much up in the air for Wednesday’s matchup with the Wizards, which is oddly crucial to the proceedings, as the guard owns a higher usage rate than Chris Paul ($8,300) since Dec. 19. Speaking of unusually high usage rates, let’s shift our focus to Washington, who stands to gain the most if Shamet misses his second straight contest. Last night, in 24.3 minutes against the Grizzlies, Washington hoisted up 21 field goal attempts and finished with an obscene 41.3% usage rate. He also finished with 46.0 DKFP. It’s hard to imagine a repeat performance at quite that level of involvement, yet at a price this close to the minimum, anything over 25.0 DKFP would be welcomed.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I wrote this article and didn’t include a value asset from the Warriors. Let’s review what we already know. Steph Curry (shoulder) remains without a timetable to return to the court. Andrew Wiggins (illness) hasn’t played since early December, and though he’s been cleared from his groin issue, he’s now got the flu, which will keep him sidelined until at least Friday. Finally, despite no actual injury report at the time of writing, Klay Thompson ($7,100; injury management) is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to this being the second game of a back-to-back. Who knows who might join Thompson in picking up some extra rest. Obviously all the usual suspects are viable in this very familiar spot. Jonathan Kuminga ($5,000) or Moses Moody ($3,700) will likely draw the spot start. Howvever, I wanted to highlight Jerome for a moment. The guard has logged at least 20 minutes of action in four consecutive appearances, while he’s managed to exceed 20.0 DKFP four times in his last six games. He’s worth a look, too.

With Aaron Gordon ($6,600; shoulder) inactive on Tuesday and Bruce Brown ($5,500; ankle) limited to just 8.6 minutes of work, Cancar was suddenly a massive element of Denver’s game plan. The former second-round pick logged 29.5 minutes — the most of any Nuggets’ reserve on Tuesday — finishing the victory with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and 18.0 DKFP. Cancar will likely have a similar role on Wednesday if both Gordon and Brown are unable to suit up. In fact, with Jamal Murray ($7,200) and Michael Porter Jr. ($5,900) still being eased back from long-term ailments, it’s possible there’s a few Denver starters that might be down on this second night of a back-to-back. Keep an eye on this spot. The likes of Bones Hyland ($4,700) and Christian Braun ($3,200) could also be viable by tip-off.

