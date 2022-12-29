Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 17

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Saturday’s main slate.

4. Carson Wentz ($5,100) / Curtis Samuel ($4,400), Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Before Carson Wentz hurt his thumb in Week 6 vs. the Bears, he and Curtis Samuel had a very nice rapport going. Wentz had posted 300+ yards and 25+ DKFP in three of his first four healthy games (including two over 30 DKFP), while Samuel cleared the double-digit DKFP threshold four times in that time span, while eclipsing 20+ twice.

This week they face a must win game at home against a Browns defense that’s been pretty forgiving for most of the year, ranking 21st in the NFL in points per game allowed. This stack costs a combined $9,500 in salary and can easily go for 40+ DKFP, as we have seen multiple times this year already. Just to put this in perspective, Justin Jefferson costs $9,500 this week by himself.

3. Tom Brady ($6,100) / Chris Godwin ($6,800), Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

We’re going back to the Brady well one more time this year, as this is about as much of a must win game as you’re going to find this week. If the Bucs simply beat the Panthers at home this Sunday, they clinch the NFC South. It’s that simple.

With this in mind, I really believe this Bucs team will come out focused and lean on Godwin quite a bit, who’s been a workhorse for them all season long. Carolina ranks 26th in the NFL in DKFP allowed to opposing wide receievers and 19th in points per game allowed. We know the pass attempts will be there, as Tom Brady has now dropped back 40 or more times in 12 of his past 13 games, while Godwin has seen 10 targets or more in eight of 15 games played.

Brady is still pretty cheap for the passing volume Tampa has been showing and makes this stack pretty affordable.

2. Aaron Rodgers ($6,000) / Christian Watson ($5,900), Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

If you have been attacking this Vikings secondary in DFS this season, it’s very likely you’re having a profitable year. This is a team that’s 29th in DKFP allowed to opposing quarterbacks and dead last to opposing wide receievers. The chalk last week in cash games last week was to play all the Giants pass catchers, and they did not disappoint, as Richie James went for eight catches and 90 yards, Isaiah Hodgins went for eight catches and 89 yards and Darius Slayton went four for 79.

This Vikings team simply cannot cover wide receievers. That brings us to this week with the suddenly red hot Packers. Rodgers has been quiet of late due to the Green Bay rushing attack doing much of the heavy lifting, but if there was ever a get right spot, it’s this one. Minnesota has ceded the second most pass attempts in the NFL this season, so expect a more pass heavy approach from Matt LaFleur this week.

Green Bay is suddenly very deep at wide receiver with rookie Romeo Doubs back in the fold and Allen Lazard healthy as well. However, the likeliest guy to go off in this spot would be Watson, who prior to Weeks 16 and 15, had caught seven touchdowns across his previous four games. Watson did show up on the injury report this week with a hip issue after missing the second half of last week’s game, so if for whatever reason he is not able to go on Sunday, feel free to replace him in this stack with either Lazard, Doubs or both.

1. Jared Goff ($5,600) / Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800), Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Very quietly Goff is having a really strong season. He posted a 355-yard, three-touchdown gem against the Panthers last week, which marked the third time in the last four weeks has thrown for over 330 yards and multiple touchdowns. His DKFP outputs in those three games read: 29.7, 29.1, 24.6, so naturally you would assume his price would be in the low-to-mid $6K range this week right? You would be wrong! Goff’s price remains somehow at $5,600 despite being back at home and playing the Bears, who have allowed the second most points per game in the NFL (only behind the Lions), while also allowing ranking 25th in DKFP allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

The easiest way to stack Goff, as always, is with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who saw another insane volume week against Carolina in Week 16, amassing 12 targets on 42 Jared Goff dropbacks. This marked the fourth time over his past five games that ARSB has cleared double digit targets.

The home/road splits for this QB/WR pairing is pretty insane, as Goff is averaging 23.1 DKFP at home in the dome, compared to just 13.3 on the road. He’s also thrown 20 touchdowns to just three picks at home, while throwing only six touchdowns compared to four picks on the road. For St. Brown, it’s equally as stark, as he’s averaging 24.0 DKFP at home compared to just 12.9 on the road. He’s also scored all six of his touchdowns this season at home as well.

No need to overthink this one, folks.

