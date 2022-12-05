2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 13 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 14.

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: ATL, CHI, GB, IND, NO, WAS

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Zonovan Knight Deejay Dallas James Cook Cam Akers J.K. Dobbins Latavius Murray Gus Edwards Jordan Mason Alexander Mattison Matt Breida Jerick McKinnon Isaiah Spiller Kyren Williams Keaontay Ingram Jaylen Warren Kenyan Drake Melvin Gordon Kenneth Gainwell Chuba Hubbard

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Donovan Peoples-Jones Darius Slayton Corey Davis Nico Collins Jameson Williams Treylon Burks Mack Hollins Parris Campbell DeMarcus Robinson Skyy Moore Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Richie James Isaiah McKenzie Justin Watson Jahan Dotson

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Foster Moreau Evan Engram Greg Dulcich Hunter Henry Dawson Knox Juwan Johnson Logan Thomas Austin Hooper Trey McBride Isaiah Likely Robert Tonyan

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Jared Goff vs. MIN Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX Mike White at BUF Sam Darnold at SEA Mac Jones at ARI Tyler Huntley at PIT

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

LV at LAR SEA vs. CAR PIT vs. BAL TEN vs. JAX DET vs. MIN CLE at CIN

2022 Week 14 Waiver Wire: W13 RB Snap Share Leaders

Rhamondre Stevenson 98% Saquon Barkley 88% Travis Etienne 87%

