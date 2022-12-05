 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 14 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 14 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 14 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 14 RankingsPickups | Week 14 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13Week 13 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Josh Jacobs
  4. Christian McCaffrey
  5. Nick Chubb
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson
  7. Saquon Barkley
  8. Dalvin Cook
  9. Travis Etienne
  10. Tony Pollard
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Ezekiel Elliott
  13. Miles Sanders
  14. James Conner
  15. Jamaal Williams
  16. Najee Harris
  17. DeeJay Dallas
  18. Rachaad White
  19. Isaiah Pacheco
  20. BAM Knight
  21. Jeff Wilson
  22. Dameon Pierce
  23. D’Onta Foreman
  24. Devin Singletary
  25. D’Andre Swift
  26. Cam Akers
  27. Lavatius Murray
  28. James Cook
  29. Samaje Perine
  30. Raheem Mostert
  31. Leonard Fournette
  32. Kareem Hunt
  33. Gus Edwards
  34. Michael Carter
  35. Jordan Mason
  36. Jerick McKinnon
  37. Kyren Williams
  38. Kenyan Drake
  39. Boston Scott
  40. Chuba Hubbard
  41. Matt Breida
  42. Dontrell Hilliard
  43. Kenneth Gainwell
  44. James Robinson
  45. Keaontay Ingram
  46. JaMycal Hasty
  47. Dare Ogunbowale
  48. Mike Boone
  49. Ameer Abdullah
  50. TY Johnson
  51. Nyhiem Hines
  52. Isaiah Spiller
  53. Justin Jackson
  54. Alexander Mattison
  55. Sony Michel
  56. Ronnie Rivers
  57. Josh Kelley
  58. Malcolm Brown
  59. Brandon Bolden

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation