NFL Week 14 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 14 Rankings — Pickups | Week 14 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13 — Week 13 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Austin Ekeler Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Christian McCaffrey Nick Chubb Rhamondre Stevenson Saquon Barkley Dalvin Cook Travis Etienne Tony Pollard Joe Mixon Ezekiel Elliott Miles Sanders James Conner Jamaal Williams Najee Harris DeeJay Dallas Rachaad White Isaiah Pacheco BAM Knight Jeff Wilson Dameon Pierce D’Onta Foreman Devin Singletary D’Andre Swift Cam Akers Lavatius Murray James Cook Samaje Perine Raheem Mostert Leonard Fournette Kareem Hunt Gus Edwards Michael Carter Jordan Mason Jerick McKinnon Kyren Williams Kenyan Drake Boston Scott Chuba Hubbard Matt Breida Dontrell Hilliard Kenneth Gainwell James Robinson Keaontay Ingram JaMycal Hasty Dare Ogunbowale Mike Boone Ameer Abdullah TY Johnson Nyhiem Hines Isaiah Spiller Justin Jackson Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Ronnie Rivers Josh Kelley Malcolm Brown Brandon Bolden

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.