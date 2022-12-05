NFL Week 14 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Ja’Marr Chase Jaylen Waddle A.J. Brown DeAndre Hopkins Keenan Allen Tee Higgins Chris Godwin DK Metcalf Garrett Wilson DJ Moore Christian Kirk Tyler Lockett Deebo Samuel Amari Cooper Mike Evans Josh Palmer Brandon Aiyuk Marquise Brown DeVonta Smith JuJu Smith-Schuster Mack Hollins Jerry Jeudy George Pickens Corey Davis Diontae Johnson Gabriel Davis Darius Slayton Nico Collins Donovan Peoples-Jones Zay Jones Tyler Boyd Jakobi Meyers Marquez Valdes-Scantling Robert Woods Isaiah McKenzie Demarcus Robinson Tutu Atwell Isaiah Hodgins DK Chark Skyy Moore Devin Duvernay Davante Parker Trent Sherfield Russell Gage Van Jefferson Elijah Moore Marvin Jones Juwan Jennings Julio Jones Jameson Williams Braxton Berrios Laviska Shenault Michael Gallup Kendal Hinton Kalif Raymond Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Chris Moore Terrace Marshall Adam Thielen KJ Osborn Justin Watson DeSean Jackson Richie James Noah Brown Philip Dorsett Ben Skowronek Dee Eskridge Marquise Goodwin Noah Brown Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

