 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 14 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 14 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 14 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 14 RankingsPickups | Week 14 Game Lines | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 13Week 13 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Davante Adams
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Ja’Marr Chase
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. DeAndre Hopkins
  11. Keenan Allen
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Chris Godwin
  14. DK Metcalf
  15. Garrett Wilson
  16. DJ Moore
  17. Christian Kirk
  18. Tyler Lockett
  19. Deebo Samuel
  20. Amari Cooper
  21. Mike Evans
  22. Josh Palmer
  23. Brandon Aiyuk
  24. Marquise Brown
  25. DeVonta Smith
  26. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  27. Mack Hollins
  28. Jerry Jeudy
  29. George Pickens
  30. Corey Davis
  31. Diontae Johnson
  32. Gabriel Davis
  33. Darius Slayton
  34. Nico Collins
  35. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  36. Zay Jones
  37. Tyler Boyd
  38. Jakobi Meyers
  39. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  40. Robert Woods
  41. Isaiah McKenzie
  42. Demarcus Robinson
  43. Tutu Atwell
  44. Isaiah Hodgins
  45. DK Chark
  46. Skyy Moore
  47. Devin Duvernay
  48. Davante Parker
  49. Trent Sherfield
  50. Russell Gage
  51. Van Jefferson
  52. Elijah Moore
  53. Marvin Jones
  54. Juwan Jennings
  55. Julio Jones
  56. Jameson Williams
  57. Braxton Berrios
  58. Laviska Shenault
  59. Michael Gallup
  60. Kendal Hinton
  61. Kalif Raymond
  62. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  63. Chris Moore
  64. Terrace Marshall
  65. Adam Thielen
  66. KJ Osborn
  67. Justin Watson
  68. DeSean Jackson
  69. Richie James
  70. Noah Brown
  71. Philip Dorsett
  72. Ben Skowronek
  73. Dee Eskridge
  74. Marquise Goodwin
  75. Noah Brown
  76. Tyquan Thornton

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation