NFL Week 14 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 14 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 14 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. TJ Hockenson
  4. Pat Freiermuth
  5. Dalton Schultz
  6. Gerald Everett
  7. George Kittle
  8. Evan Engram
  9. Foster Moreau
  10. Hayden Hurst
  11. Greg Dulcich
  12. Hunter Henry
  13. Tyler Conklin
  14. Harrison Bryant
  15. Dawson Knox
  16. Taysom Hill
  17. Tyler Higbee
  18. Noah Fant
  19. Jordan Akins
  20. Austin Hooper
  21. Trey McBride
  22. Mike Gesicki
  23. Cade Otton
  24. Cameron Brate
  25. Will Dissly
  26. Daniel Bellinger
  27. Jonnu Smith

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 14 DST Rankings

  1. DAL
  2. BUF
  3. SF
  4. PHI
  5. KC
  6. TEN
  7. NE
  8. BAL
  9. PIT
  10. SEA
  11. TB
  12. CIN
  13. LV
  14. NYJ
  15. CLE
  16. MIN
  17. DEN
  18. DET

