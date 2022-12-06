Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Nuggets vs. Mavericks Showdown on December 6

There will only be three games in the NBA on Tuesday, but one of them has the potential to be exciting when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for you entries.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($19,200 CP): Jokic presents a very difficult matchup for the Mavericks. They added Christian Wood ($8,800) to their frontcourt during the offseason, but he’s not much of a defensive presence. Last season, Jokic averaged 24.3 points, 16 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over three contests vs. the Mavericks. It’s difficult to envision a scenario in which they slow him down.

Luka Doncic ($21,900 CP): Doncic’s salary is considerably higher than Jokic’s, but Doncic is not the clear-cut top choice for the Captain’s spot. Still, he is a great option for those who want to fade Jokic, given his stellar averages of 33.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game this season.

UTIL Plays

Jamal Murray ($9,200): The Nuggets are missing one of their top scorers with Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out. Over the last five games without him, Murray has stepped up to average 23.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The important thing is, Murray has started to look more comfortable from the field after missing all of last season, shooting 50% during the aforementioned five-game stretch.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($5,000): As good as Doncic is, his supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired. In an effort to shake things up, the Mavericks moved Hardaway into the starting five recently. That has helped him score at least 32.5 DKFP in three of the last four games. He is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league, so combine that with added playing time and he has the potential to provide value.

Josh Green ($2,400): Green has only logged 20 minutes per game this season, but he has averaged 24 minutes over the last eight games. Despite not providing stellar contributions in his expanded role, he has scored at least 20 DKFP in three of the last four games. The last time he took on the Nuggets, he scored 23 points and hit six 3-pointers over 30 minutes off the bench. His very cheap salary will go a long way towards balancing out your budget, while also providing some upside.

Fades

Bones Hyland ($7,000): Hyland is instant offense off the bench for the Nuggets. However, he only played five minutes vs. the Pelicans on Sunday, and he is heavily reliant on scoring to provide value. The Mavericks have the ninth-best defensive rating and have played at the second-slowest pace in the league, so Hyland might not receive enough opportunities to justify his salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Mavericks just blew out the Suns on Monday, but that game was played in Dallas, where they are 10-3 this season. They are just 2-8 on the road, so this will be a tall order for them to earn another win. Despite the Nuggets playing both games vs. the Mavericks earlier this season in Dallas and without Jokic, they did earn one win. While Porter being out is noteworthy, the Nuggets are 5-2 in games that he has missed this season, and they were still very successful last season despite him only appearing in nine games. Look for the Nuggets to defend their home court and extend the Mavericks’ woes on the road.

Final Score: Nuggets 115, Mavericks 107

