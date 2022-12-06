Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 7

It’s Wednesday and we all know what that means. The busiest night on the NBA calendar strikes again, as there’s 11 games and 22 teams taking the court this evening. Fortunately for your lineups, a surplus of action also means a surplus of values.

Let’s dive into my three favorites.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

As per usual, the Clippers’ injury report is lengthy on Wednesday. While Paul George ($9,000) and Kawhi Leonard ($7,200) are healthy — though the latter remains on a minutes restriction — Los Angeles will find itself without the services of John Wall (knee), Marcus Morris (illness), Norman Powell (groin) and Luke Kennard (injury management). Considering Wall, Morris and Kennard all just logged at least 20 minutes in the Clippers’ victory over the Hornets on Monday, reinforcements will be needed in Orlando. That’s where Covington comes in. The veteran’s role has been incredibly inconsistent in 2022-23, yet when he’s actually been given an opportunity, he’s produced. In fact, in his last four appearances, Covington’s averaging an eye-popping 1.16 DKFP per minute. I’d expect that efficiency to continue against a Magic team that’s surrendering an Eastern Conference worst 119.1 points per 100 possessions across its nine-game losing streak.

We’ll see what happens Wednesday leading up to tip-off, but as of right now, I think it’s a pretty safe bet that Anthony Davis ($11,200; illness) won’t be available for this contest against Toronto. According to Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of 101-degrees on Tuesday night, which is why the All-Star was limited to just eight minutes of action in Cleveland. Now he’ll hop on a plane — to a different country — for the second leg of a back-to-back. I have my doubts. Let’s just say that. With Davis mostly unavailable versus the Cavaliers, Bryant took advantage of his extra opportunities, finishing the loss with 19 points, nine rebounds and 31.25 DKFP in 28.2 minutes. Bryant also sported a noteworthy 22.1% usage rate. For the season as a whole, Bryant is producing a very tantalizing 1.21 DKFP per minute logged. At this price, if Davis sits, Bryant could easily be looking at 10x value once again.

You didn’t think I’d make it through this whole article without bringing up the Warriors, did you? Golden State is doing its thing on Wednesday, with Steve Kerr deciding to rest Stephen Curry (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Draymond Green (hip). While this will primarily translate into nearly unlimited shot attempts for Jordan Poole ($6,500) and Klay Thompson ($6,300), it should also mean heavily expanded roles for both Kuminga and Moses Moody ($3,100). Let’s focus on Kuminga. The Warriors have already punted two games in 2022-23, both against the Pelicans, with the sophomore forward drawing a start each time. On Nov. 4, Kuminga turned 37.8 minutes and a 20.3% usage rate into 31.0 DKFP. On Nov. 21, Kuminga dropped 31.25 DKFP after logging 39.5 minutes in a very lopsided loss. Unless Kerr changes his thinking drastically this time around, I don’t see why Kuminga’s night doesn’t follow a similar script in Utah.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.