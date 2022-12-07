Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 14

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Jared Goff ($5,600) / Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800), Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

This worked like a charm last week and this matchup looks pure once again in Week 14. St. Brown went nuclear against the Jaguars, catching 11-of-12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns, en route to 37.6 DKFP. The Sun God brought along Jared Goff for the ride as well, who threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and posted his third highest DKFP output of the season at 24.6 points.

The good news is his salary stayed cheap for this likely shootout with the Vikings, as he costs just $5,600. The Lions have the second highest implied team total on the slate at 27.5 points. Minnesota ranks 27th in DKFP allowed to QBs and 30th to WRs. Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks second in the NFL in targets per route run, and should remain heavily involved against this porous Vikings secondary.

3. Geno Smith ($6,200) / Tyler Lockett ($6,500), Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Very quietly this stack (combined with DK Metcalf) was on a bunch of GPP winning rosters. Smith continues to shine for Seattle, throwing for a whopping 367 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams last week. It’s clear at this point that Pete Carroll ran the ball as much as he did all these years because he was trying to hide Russell Wilson, because Seattle ranks seventh in the NFL in pass rate over expectation.

This Seahawks target tree is extremely concentrated right now, as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined for 50% of Geno Smith’s attempts last week. Lockett turned his 12 targets in to nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, and now gets a friendly Carolina defense that sits bottom 12 in DKFP allowed to wide receievers.

2. Dak Prescott ($6,500) / CeeDee Lamb ($7,500), Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

There is not a ton to say here, as the Cowboys have the highest implied team total on the slate at 31, clearing the next highest team (Detroit) by almost four points. The Texans play hard, but are too bereft of talent to compete and should get absolutely trucked this week on the road.

The Texans are so bad against the run that they rank in the top five in DKFP allowed to both QBs and WRs. This of course does not mean they cant be beat through the air, however, and they actually sit dead last in yards per reception allowed to WRs. Lamb has gone over the 20-DKFP threshold in three of his past four games, and if Houston could do legit anything on offense he could go nuts in this spot. Same thing applies for Dak Prescott, who has quietly thrown for two or more touchdowns in each of his past five games.

1. Kirk Cousins ($6,100) / Justin Jefferson ($9,000), Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Cousins to Jefferson takes the top spot this week in what’s expected to be the best game environment on the Week 14 main slate. As of now, this game has the highest total of the week at 52.5. The Lions have been playing good football of late, after demolishing Jacksonville last week, 40-14. They did, however, allow another 100-yard receiving game, this time to Christian Kirk, who went 6/104/1. On the season Detroit ranks dead last in DKFP to opposing QBs and 28th to wide receivers.

Jefferson is coming off a quiet game against the Jets where he still scored 18 DKFP. This is setting up as an eruption spot for the NFL’s second leading receiver and this stack has arguably the highest ceiling on the week. Cousins has been hit or miss this season, but has multiple games over 20 DKFP, and unless all the touchdowns for Minnesota come on the ground this week, he should clear that number again.

