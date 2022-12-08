Fantasy Football Thursday Night Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Rams vs. Raiders on TNF

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow, Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings captain plays for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.5M Thursday Night Showdown [$500K to 1st] (LV vs LAR)

Julian’s Picks:

John Wolford ($13,200 CP), Baker Mayfield ($13,500 CP) or Bryce Perkins ($9,000 CP)—whoever starts at QB for the Rams

Geoff’s Picks:

Baker Mayfield ($13,500 CP)—if Mayfield starts

Bryce Perkins ($9,000 CP)—if Perkins starts

Pearce’s Picks:

Brandon Powell ($3,600 CP) or Tutu Atwell ($6,600 CP)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

