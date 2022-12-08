DraftKings Fantasy Football Tournament Picks: NFL Week 14 2022 Top High-Upside DFS Contrarian Targets

Welcome to the weekly tournament plays article for Sunday’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 14. I’m going to focus purely on upside plays, stacks and strategies to help tackle the largest tournaments on the slate. GPPs are not won by using all of the most popular players on the slate, and finding some relatively lower-owned diamonds in the rough will be the goal of this article.

Stacks

Tyler Huntley ($5,500) — Mark Andrews ($6,500) — George Pickens ($5,000)

Despite a 36.5 game total on the DraftKings Sportsbook, there’s some intriguing fantasy prospects on both offenses in this game. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback this week for Baltimore and the third-year player has already proven he has solid upside in this Greg Roman offense. Huntley has now started five games for the Ravens over the past two seasons and averaged 56.4 rushing yards per game in those contests. That gives him an incredible floor to start with for a quarterback available at well under $6,000 in price.

Huntley’s red-zone usage as a runner has also mimicked how the Ravens use Lamar Jackson and it’s worth noting that six of Huntley’s 10 carries last week came within his opponents 20-yard line. Huntley may be limited as a passer, but his time in Baltimore has shown us that he has a large propensity to favor the TE spot and specifically Mark Andrews whenever possible. Andrews received seven targets last week (the second most on the team), but he was targeted at an average rate of 12.6 times per game last year in the four games Huntley started. In fact, Huntley never targeted Andrews less than 10 times in a game last season and with Pittsburgh being a far easier secondary to throw on than Denver — the Steelers rank third-last in yards per pass attempt against — look for the Huntley/Andrews connection to pick up again in Week 14.

On the other side of the ball, we have an excellent “squeaky wheel gets the grease” scenario forming with George Pickens. Pickens only saw two targets last week against Atlanta (one reception for two yards), but his side-line outbursts in that game were the subject of the Pittsburgh media cycle all week. Pickens has seemingly got the blessing of Mike Tomlin in this case, who responded by saying, “I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is that we do,” so expect an extra downfield look or two for the rookie against Baltimore.

That’s a matchup we should like for fantasy purposes as Pickens will have a three inch height advantage over either Marlon Humphries or Marcus Peters and will face a Baltimore team who has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs this year.

Quarterback

Despite the Broncos losing yet again last week (and yet again in heartbreaking fashion), Russell Wilson was able to put together one of his most complete games of the season. The Subway spokesperson completed 17 of his 22 passes for a solid 8.6 yards per attempt and ended the game with a 102.3 quarterback rating, his highest of the season. It’s easy to write off the Broncos when making fantasy lineups, but Wilson’s price and matchup this week do make him a viable GPP target.

The Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and have allowed multiple passing TDs in all but one game — the one game being two weeks ago against the Rams when they faced third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins. Paying down for Wilson has it’s advantages and with TE Greg Dulcich ($3,400 - see below) also remaining cheap, a Broncos stack taking down some big GPPs isn't out of the question for Week 14.

Running Back

Top End: Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans ($6,700)

The Cowboys are favored by a mammoth 17.5 points this week and feature the highest implied team total on the slate (30.0). They’ll also be taking on a Houston defense that ranks out fifth-last in overall rush DVOA (via Football Outsiders) and who has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing RBs this year.

There’s no doubt that rostering Tony Pollard this week comes with at least a little risk given Ezekiel Elliott’s presence. However, even with Elliott out-touching Pollard 10-5 in the red zone as a rusher the last three weeks, Pollard has still managed to find the end zone four times over that span — accumulating three TDs of 30 yards or more as a rusher/receiver. While Elliot’s success is intrinsically linked to his usage inside the 10-yard line, Pollard’s big play ability makes him the better upside target in GPPs and a preferred upside target this week at RB.

The Bills RBs have rushed the ball as a group 25+ times per game in four of the Bills last five starts. Buffalo’s desire to limit Josh Allen’s ($8,300) pass attempts, as he works through an elbow issue, is becoming apparent and that’s led to more fantasy opportunities for the rookie Cook — who out-touched Devin Singletary ($5,700) 20-13 last week and caught a season high six passes for Buffalo in the process.

Cook is still in a timeshare situation but played his highest snap count of the season last week and will be going up against a Jets defense that allowed TDs to both Minnesota RBs in Week 13. The variance with Cook is high but his growing role will lead to more PPR points and opportunities in a game where the Bills figure to be ahead late given the -9.0 spread.

Wide Receiver

Top End: Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals ($6,200)

The return of DeShaun Watson ($6,400) last week saw him throw the ball just 23 times (and complete just 12 passes). For fantasy purposes, it was eye opening to see that nine of those passes were directed towards Amari Cooper, with the former Cowboy accounting for 39% of the team target share in Watson's first game. Given Watson’s history with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, Cooper’s targeting in his first game shouldn't be considered an anomaly and it’s something we could see built on in game two of the Watson era against the Bengals.

Cincinnati is a disciplined defense but did allow a couple of big plays downfield last week to Marques Valdes-Scantling ($4,100) and they are also still missing their best corner in Chidobe Awuzie. With such a cheap price attached, Cooper can be used as a standalone play and should also be a welcome addition to any game stack that is targeting this potential shootout between the Browns and Bengals.

Top Value: DJ Chark Jr., Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings ($4,300)

After dealing with some mid-season injuries, DJ Chark has slid back into his WR2 role with the Lions and has been a great field stretcher the last two weeks for Jared Goff ($5,600). Chark has now averaged 16.28 yards per catch over his last two games and faces off against a Vikings secondary that allows the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing WRs, and also ranks dead last in yards per pass attempt against.

Chark was a sub 4.4 burner out of college and with his play on the uptick don’t expect to see a ton of rookie Jameson Williams ($4,400) just yet, who played on just 11% of the snaps last week. Chark’s still the home run play for fantasy purposes in this offense and a great way to get a cheap piece of the Lions offense this week — a team that has the second-highest implied team total on the slate at 28.0.

Tight End

Dulcich led all Broncos receivers with eight targets last week and also posted the highest receiving total (85 yards) by any Broncos receiver since Week 7. Denver has been terrible at incorporating Dulcich — who is an obvious talent and is averaging 12.8 yards per catch — into the game plan on a week-to-week basis but should have their hand forced this week by the Chiefs.

Opponents playing Kansas City this year have averaged 36.0 pass attempts per game and the Chiefs defensively have also not been great at guarding against big athletic TEs, allowing TD passes to the likes of George Kittle ($4,300), Dawson Knox ($3,800) and Jelani Woods (x2). As a tournament play, Dulcich makes more sense to chase at this level than the Giants Daniel Bellinger ($3,300), who may have a more consistent target floor but is averaging just 8.4 yards per catch. If you’re going cheap at TE, go big with Dulcich who has displayed solid ceiling potential and should be in a good overall game environment for fantasy.

Defense/Special Teams

Carolina has now allowed 15.0 or fewer points against in each of their last three games while averaging 3.7 sacks over that same span. Impressively enough, they’ve managed solid outputs for fantasy purposes (9.0 or more DKFP per game) without scoring a single defensive or special teams TD, which only makes them more attractive for upside purposes.

Seattle also sets up as a solid matchup. Geno Smith ($6,200) is playing at a high level but he was sacked four times last week by the Rams and is the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the league over the last three weeks. The Seahawks have also been wholly ineffective running the ball of late compiling just 64.7 yards per game on the ground over their last three games. With Seattle dealing with injuries to RBs Kenneth Walker III and Deejay Dallas (both questionable), Carolina’s defensive line will again be in a good spot to tee off and create some turnovers. At just $2,200, the under-the-radar Panthers set up as the ideal low-priced punt play to save cash with at DST in Week 14.

