Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 14

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan, Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 14.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

QB

Steve’s Pick: Jalen Hurts ($8,100)

Geoff’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($7,000)

Pearce’s Pick: Tyler Huntley ($5,500)

Watch the segments below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

RB

Steve’s Pick: Tony Pollard ($6,700)

Geoff’s Pick: Dalvin Cook ($7,300)

Pearce’s Pick: James Cook ($4,600)

VIDEO:

WR

Steve’s Pick: Christian Kirk ($6,600)

Geoff’s Picks: George Pickens ($5,000), Donovan Peoples-Jones ($4,900)

Pearce’s Pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800)

VIDEO:

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.