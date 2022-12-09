Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 14

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 14 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, $5,600 — No matter the week, the Lions always seem to find their way into this article. Goff is in a great matchup against the Vikings in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week. As of Friday night, the game total is set at 51.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the only game on this slate with a total of 50+ points. Goff himself is coming off a huge Week 13, in which he threw for 340 passing yards with two touchdowns and 24.6 DKFP against the Jaguars. Now, he’ll face a Vikings team that is allowing an average of 21.7 DKFP and 283 passing yards to the position. Despite being priced in the mid $5K range, Goff has a safe floor and could end up as one of the top five scoring quarterbacks on the slate. He’ll have his full arsenal of weapons at his disposal as well, including a potential value in Jameson Williams ($4,400), who has been “easing” into the Lions' game plan.

Other Option – Kenny Pickett ($5,200) vs. BAL

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, $5,700 — As has been the case, it’s difficult to find some solid value at running back. You could throw some names out there like Zonovan Knight ($5,100) or James Cook ($4,600), but both players could be in for a bit of a messy timeshare on Sunday. Pacheco is not in that situation and is still under the $6,000 mark. While the matchup isn’t great, we could see a big lead for the Chiefs in this one, who are currently -9 favorites. Over the last four games, Pacheco has seen no less than 14 carries. In the 26-10 win over the Rams, he saw a season-high 22. We could get a game like that Week 12 win against the Rams, which would potentially push Pacheco into that 20 range for carries. After taking that RB1 role back in Week 10, Pacheco has averaged 4.8 YPC and 2.9 yards per carry after contact. Despite being on one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league, Pacheco should see his fair share of work in this one.

Other Options – Zonovan Knight ($5,100) at BUF

Wide Receiver

Chris Moore, Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, $3,400 — Moore is only $400 over the minimum and is expected to be operating as one of the top two receivers in this Texans “offense.” Both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have been ruled out of this game against the Cowboys, leaving Moore and Phillip Dorsett ($3,000) as the top two options. It was also announced that Davis Mills ($5,000) would get the starting job back, which is actually good news for Moore. When Mills was under center, Moore was seeing just over four targets per game. With Kyle Allen taking over the last two games, Moore saw exactly six targets in two games. Moore saw 18 targets in the last three games played with Mills, so they do have trust in one another. When Mills can avoid a stout Cowboys pass rush, they’ll undoubtedly be throwing the ball.

Other Options – DJ Chark ($4,300) vs. MIN

Tight End

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, $3,300 – Bellinger took the field for the first time since suffering an eye injury back in Week 7. Upon his return, he was immediately slotted back into a prominent offensive role, catching all five of his targets for 24 yards and 7.4 DKFP. While this wasn’t a big fantasy performance, it was an encouraging sign of things to come. Jones has clear trust in his top tight end, who also drew a red zone target in his return. That gives him five on the year through eight games. Bellinger ran a route on 82% of his snaps, which was the ninth-best total in Week 13. With the Giants as over a touchdown underdog against the Eagles, we should see more of that involvement here in Week 14.

Other Options – David Njoku ($3,900) vs. CIN

