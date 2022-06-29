F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Lenovo British Grand Prix 2022

Almost half a million people will descend upon Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix. Silverstone blends elements of high-downforce tracks and power tracks and is the home track for several Formula 1 constructors and drivers.

The DraftKings Lenovo British Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($11,800) — Through nine races, Verstappen has six wins. If not for mechanical issues in two races, he would have at worst finished second. That leaves Monaco, where the other Red Bull won.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — After mechanical failures at Spain and Azerbaijan and poor pit strategy in the rain at Monaco, Leclerc will take his fifth-place finish at Canada. His Ferrari had race-winning speed, but he had to start in the rear due to an engine change.

3. Carlos Sainz ($8,600) — Is his season turning around? Sainz has finished second in two of the last three races. He challenged Verstappen at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix but came up just short.

4. Sergio Perez ($10,200) — A mechanical failure ended Checo’s day early at Montreal. Silverstone is a mixture of a high-downforce and a power track. The most recent comparable track is Spain. Checo could have won that race if not for team orders.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — In Round 9 in Canada, Hamilton earned his first podium since Round 1. Similar to Round 1, he benefited from two of the top four cars retiring early. His Mercedes is getting faster, but he’ll need help again.

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,800) — It’s a coin toss between Alonso and Ocon. Their Alpines look great. Each round it comes down to strategy and timing. At Montreal, it went in Ocon’s favor.

7. George Russell ($9,000) — Mr. Consistent secured another top-5 finish at Canada. He’s earned a top-5 finish in every Grand Prix this season.

8. Alexander Albon ($3,400) — It’s not an exciting pick. Williams is planning on unveiling some upgrades this weekend, but let’s not kid ourselves. This is just a punt and a fade of Latifi.

9. Valtteri Bottas ($7,200) — His recent finishes are a little lower than the early season expectations, but those expectations were a little high for an Alfa Romeo team with two new drivers. Still, this team has been impressive in the midfield. Both drivers scored points in the Canadian Grand Prix.

10. Lando Norris ($7,800) — The British Grand Prix will be a real test for McLaren. The team has struggled with downforce in the new 2022 racing package. Will Norris put on a show or be slow in front of his home country?

