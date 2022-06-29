Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 30

Three days into Wimbledon, trends are starting to develop. We’ve also seen multiple top seeds bow out early, most notably No. 3 Casper Ruud falling to Ugo Humbert on Wednesday. We’re shifting the focus to a couple other big names on today’s slate, as I highlight three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook as Round 2 action continues.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alastair Gray

Taylor Fritz enters this match in fantastic form.

At this point, it’s fair to say that Fritz is the most exciting American tennis prospect in a long time. At just 24 years old, he could absolutely become the first player from the United States to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Taylor has won five straight matches on grass, including an impressive Eastbourne International final victory over Maxime Cressy. He draws Alastair Gray in Round 2 at Wimbledon, and should have no trouble cruising against the 288th ranked player in the world.

While Nadal and Djokovic have failed to hold opponents under their game totals so far, Fritz feels safer, as 13.5 games would likely require Gray to win a set.

Expect the No. 14 player in the world to roll into the third round in London on Thursday.

Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock

Cressy enters this match fresh off an incredibly impressive upset over Felix Auger-Aliassime, who many believed was capable of making a run to the final in this year’s tournament (myself included).

He’ll face a much easier opponent in Round 2, but let’s give Jack Sock the credit he deserves. The 29-year-old American has won eight of his last nine matches, he’s just not nearly as talented as Cressy.

I’m expecting this match to go at least four sets with potential for five, but there will still be plenty of wiggle room for Maxime to cover the 2.5 game spread.

If you are interested in some Sock props for this match, there’s value in taking him to win the first set at +140. While Cressy should settle in and win this match handily, he tends to get tight in the opener. He dropped the first set against Auger-Aliassime in Round 1 and has been taken to a tiebreak twice in his last five matches.

This should be an entertaining contest, but Cressy just has too many tools for Sock to keep pace.

3rd Quarter Winner

Here we go.

For obvious reasons, this is a risky bet. Krygios is the biggest wild card in tennis. When his head is in the match, he’s incredibly difficult to beat. When he loses composure, he’s his own worst enemy.

That being said, the 27-year-old Australian has found his form entering Wimbledon. Kyrgios has won eight of his last 11 matches, and has a relatively straightforward path to winning his quarter.

The toughest opponent in Kyrgios’ immediate path right now is No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. While that may seem like a daunting challenge, Tsitsipas has a tendency of bowing out of Grand Slams early lately. It’s also worth noting that Krygios has a career 3-1 advantage in head-to-head matchups with the 23-year-old, including a 2022 win on grass in Germany.

As I stated earlier, there’s obvious risk that comes with betting on Krygios, but I like the value at +330 to win his quarter.

