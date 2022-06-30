DraftKings 6-30-22 Core Tier Field Pass Giveaway - Terms & Conditions

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST HAVE A VALID PUBLIC TWITTER ACCOUNT AND MUST BE A LEGAL U.S. RESIDENT PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES OR WASHINGTON D.C. AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

1. Sweepstakes: DRAFTKINGS 6-30-22 CORE TIER FIELD PASS GIVEAWAY (the “Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these DRAFTKINGS 6-30-22 CORE TIER FIELD PASS GIVEAWAY Official Rules (these “Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (the “General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 p.m. on June 30, 2022 and ends at 12:00:00 p.m. on July 3, 2022 (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Disclaimer: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree and acknowledge that Twitter, Inc. and its owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the “Social Media Platform”) are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes nor do they endorse or administer the Sweepstakes, nor are they in any way associated with the Sweepstakes. All questions regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, not the Social Media Platform. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you shall release the Social Media Platform from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States and Washington D.C. who, at the start of the Entry Period: (i) are at least eighteen (18) years of age or have attained the age of majority in the state they are physically located in when opting into the Sweepstakes in the event the age of majority in such state is greater than eighteen (18) years of age; (ii) have a public Twitter account and follow @DKReignmakers; and (iii) are physically located in any of the fifty (50) U.S. states or Washington D.C. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotional agencies; and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e., spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

7. How to Enter: There is only one (1) method of entry for the Promotion. In order to enter the Promotion, you must be a registered user of Twitter and “quote tweet” the @DKReignmakers “Sweepstakes” Tweet on Twitter. Your quote tweet must include a comment of what Reignmakers NFT you want to own first. To become a registered user of Twitter, visit www.Twitter.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. Becoming a registered user of Twitter is free. To “follow” @DKReignmakers on Twitter, login to your Twitter account and select “search” from the tool bar at the top of the homepage. When the search box appears, enter “@DKReignmakers and then click on the “Search” button. Select “Follow” when the @DKReignmakers icon appears. To “quote tweet” the “Sweepstakes” Tweet, click the “retweet” button underneath the tweet and select “quote tweet.” Any entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible.

Limit one (1) entry per person. Anyone found to be using multiple Twitter accounts to enter the Sweepstakes, retweeting the “Sweepstakes” Tweet multiple times, or violating the Social Media Platform’s terms of service will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of their entries may be deemed void. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of an incomplete, invalid, or undeliverable submission or entry. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Creating a Twitter account is free. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

8. Prizes and Odds of Winning: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, twenty (20) winners of the Promotion will receive one (1) DraftKings 2022 Core Field Pass non-fungible token with an approximate retail value of ten dollars ($10). In order to receive the prize, winners will need a DraftKings Marketplace account. Creating a DraftKings Marketplace account is free.

9. Selection of Winner: On or after the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select twenty (20) potential winners from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winners will be notified by Sponsor as soon as practicable. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by direct message via Twitter to the account used to enter the Sweepstakes. If the potential winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within twelve (12) hours, an alternate potential winner may be selected.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an email to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “DRAFTKINGS 6-30-22 CORE TIER FIELD PASS GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES Question”.

11. Winner List: For any legally required winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, 222 Berkeley St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn.: DRAFTKINGS 6-30-22 CORE TIER FIELD PASS GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES Winner List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Entry Period.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER, INC. YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO TWITTER, INC. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY NOTICE, WHICH IS AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice.