Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 30

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne and RotoWire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]



Garion Thorne:

You know who’s not having a good June? Yusei Kikuchi. Giving up 5.28 home runs per nine (innings) in the month. An .800-plus slugging percentage to opposing hitters.

Harold Ramirez is going to be in the top third of that Rays lineup tonight. He’s crushed lefties this season — a 181 wRC+. He’s just $2,900. I think you could stack the top of this Rays lineup in its entirety, but Ramirez is the best value play.

Erik Halterman:

I’m going for that same lineup. Isaac Paredes has been, really, a revelation for the Rays this season, and you can get him for $3,600.

He showed contact but nothing else in his first two partial seasons with the Tigers. But suddenly, he’s got 10 homers in 36 games this year. Eight percent barrel rate, so right about league average, combined with a strikeout rate under 15% — that’s a rare combination of contact and power. He didn’t turn 23 until this February. I think there’s a lot to Paredes’ bat. At $3,600, I think it’s quite a good deal against Kikuchi (with) the way he’s been pitching.

Garion’s Pick: Harold Ramirez ($2,900)

Erik’s Pick: Isaac Paredes ($3,600)



