NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America slate locks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. AJ Allmendinger ($11,300) — His car was terrible at Portland and with poor weather there were only so many green-flag laps to figure it out. He did and he won in spectacular fashion.

2 . Kyle Larson ($11,800) — If anyone is going to beat Allmendinger, then it will be another double-duty driver in a great car. Larson nearly won the Cup Series race at Road America last season.

3. Ty Gibbs ($11,100) — While Allmendinger’s team was still trying to figure out the Portland setup, Gibbs was busy leading all of the laps. Eventually Allmendinger took over, but Gibbs is the second-best Xfinity Series regular at the road courses.

4. Justin Allgaier ($10,200) — His wins at road courses are misleading. Allgaier’s road courses wins were in 2018. There were strong Xfinity regulars that season, but those road races were at one-off weekends without Cup Series drivers (Mid Ohio and Road America).

5. Noah Gragson ($10,300) — He’s a decent road racer with a great car. At times, it looks like he can win one of these races, but he’s never in contention at the end.

6. Austin Hill ($9,500) — He won at Watkins Glen in the Truck Series last year. It’s a stretch to say that makes him a contender at Road America in the Xfinity Series, but he finished second at COTA earlier this year.

7. Myatt Snider ($7,800) — The Portland road course race was a mess and barely deserves to be mentioned. However, Snider nearly won that race. He is finally starting to show off the skills that he learned running road courses for a season in Euro-NASCAR.

8. Alex Labbe ($7,000) — It’s hard to ignore his price. There have been times in the past where Labbe cost $9,000 at a road course. The Canadian road racer has a handful of top-10 finishes at road courses.

9. Josh Bilicki ($5,400) — He’s a decent road racer but has little to show for it in his Xfinity Series starts. This is mainly due to inferior equipment. This weekend he’ll be in a Tommy Joe Martins car. These cars are capable of top-20 finishes at the ovals, but can they set up a car for a road course?

10. Patrick Gallagher ($4,600) — The Sieg cars have been fast all season. This week Gallagher is renting out the car for the road course race. He finished 22nd earlier this season at COTA and 23rd at Mid-Ohio in 2019. He should be a very popular punt this weekend.

