Klay Thompson Admits that the “GAME 6 KLAY” Nickname Added Pressure in the NBA Finals

On the latest episode of the “Point Forward” podcast, Klay Thompson joined Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala to talk about his nickname and alter-ego “GAME 6 KLAY”. Iguodala asked Thompson if he felt that the nickname added any pressure for Game 6’s.

Here’s the full quote:

“I didn’t think so, but I’m not gonna lie, I felt it a little in Game 6 in the finals. I was like damn, ‘shouldn't have thrown up the 6! Oh God, no let’s just win the game’. I embrace it, that’s just something that when you get a nickname or something like that, that’s not just handed out... you gotta embrace it.”

“Point Forward” is a podcast that touches on “ball, business and culture” and it features former NBA player Evan Turner and current NBA veteran Andre Iguodala. Iguodala is notably a member of the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, giving him a unique perspective on Thompson and the Warriors’ championship run. Elsewhere in the episode, Thompson, Iguodala and Turner talked about Jordan Poole and his growth in the most recent NBA season.

As of July 1, the Warriors are the betting favorites for next year’s NBA Championship as well, with odds just ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. You can find those NBA odds and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full episodes of “Point Forward” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts. There are also upcoming episodes that have already been scheduled, for July 8 with Andrew Wiggins and July 15 with Joe Lacob.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.