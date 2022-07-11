Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 11

DraftKings contributor Paul Bruno joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s MLB slate.

Paul Bruno:

One of the Padres I’m going to look at is Luke Voit. Take a power bat at $3,600 tonight, in what looks like a nice matchup for the Padres. The thin air is going to help his chances to pad the power totals. I also like Mike Yastrzemski for $3,500 against Arizona, where I look for the Giants to run up a big score.

Paul’s Picks: Luke Voit ($3,600), Mike Yastrzemski ($3,500)

