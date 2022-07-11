Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 British Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 British Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 British Open: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 14

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 British Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Par 4s Gained

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 British Open: Course

Course: St. Andrews (Old Course)

Yards: 7,297

Par: 72

Greens: Half Fescue; Half Bent & Poa

2022 British Open: Past Winners

2021: Collin Morikawa -15

2019: Shane Lowry -15

2018: Francesco Molinari -8

2017: Jordan Spieth -12

2016: Henrik Stenson -20

2015: Zach Johnson -15

Past Winners at St. Andrews

2015: Zach Johnson -15

2010: Louis Oosthuizen -16

2005 Tiger Woods -14

2000: Tiger Woods -19

1995: John Daly -6

1990: Nick Faldo -18

1984: Seve Ballesteros -12

1978: Jack Nicklaus -7

1970: Jack Nicklaus -5

2022 British Open DraftKings Picks

Will Update July 13 after final weather report

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $11,000

Justin Thomas $10,500

High-End Value

Jordan Spieth $10,000

Shane Lowry $9,300

Dustin Johnson $9,100

Second-Level Values

Louis Oosthuizen $8,800

Tony Finau $8,400

Corey Conners $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Seamus Power $7,400

Talor Gooch $7,300

Danny Willett $7,000

Scrub Values

Hao-Tong Li $6,900

Stewart Cink $6,800

Thriston Lawrence $6,500

