NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Sunday. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire slate locks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Ryan Blaney ($10,000) — He might not win, but he’s the No. 1 candidate to score the most points. At the short, flat tracks (Phoenix, Richmond, Martinsville and Gateway), Blaney has the highest average Real Rating.

2. Chase Elliott ($10,300) — No one is streakier than Chase Elliott. The rankings articles and weekly price check videos promote this theory every season, and it plays out the same. When Elliott gets hot, ride him.

3. Joey Logano ($10,800) — Team Penske knows something. At the short, flat tracks, Logano has the second-best Real Rating in the Next Gen car. Basically, no other team has led more laps or run more laps inside the top 5 and top 10.

4. Kyle Busch ($11,000) — Gateway might be the best reference point for New Hampshire. Busch scored a perfect Real Rating at Gateway and scored 37.2 hog points (fast laps and laps led points).

5. Kyle Larson ($9,600) — The short, flat tracks have never been a strength for Larson. However, they’re no longer a weakness. He won the 2021 championship at a short, flat track in Phoenix.

6. Kevin Harvick ($8,800) — This might be the week. Harvick has been a top-5 driver at the short, flat tracks this season. He scored 36.3 hog points at New Hampshire last season and won at this track in 2019, 2018 and 2016.

7. Christopher Bell ($9,100) — He has won the last three Xfinity races at New Hampshire. Bell is a perfect three for three. He finished second in the 2021 Cup Series race.

8. Ross Chastain ($9,800) — If this isn’t payback week, then Chastain is a contender. He’s been a top-10 driver at the short, flat tracks, but this is the perfect track for his enemies to put him in the wall.

9. Martin Truex Jr ($10,400) — New Hampshire should be a Truex track. It’s short and flat but Truex has never won in New England. He has been strong in the last two oval races (Gateway and Nashville).

10. William Byron ($9,400) — At the short, flat track in Martinsville, Byron ran double duty in the spring and won both races (Truck and Cup Series). Byron is running double duty this weekend at the short, flat track in New Hampshire.

11. Denny Hamlin ($10,600) — His first win of the season came at the short, flat track in Richmond. The No. 11 JGR Toyota has been fast at every track this season. If Hamlin can avoid too much contact and his pit crew does their job, then Hamlin will have a shot at the win.

12. Aric Almirola ($8,100) — Gateway — a flat, one-mile track — is the best reference point for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. In race No. 15 at Gateway, Almirola recorded the most laps inside the top 10 and the third-most laps inside the top 5.

13. Kurt Busch ($8,200) — The old man hates shifting, but he better get used to it. With less horsepower at the short, flat tracks, this is the new normal. Although Busch complains about the new style, he’s adapted quickly. Busch finished fifth at Phoenix, sixth at Martinsville and third at Gateway.

14. Justin Haley ($5,900) — In the last 11 races, Haley has earned seven top-15 finishes. His Kaulig Racing teammate, AJ Allmendinger ($7,100), has a top-20 finish in each of his last four races. At Gateway, Allmendinger finished 10th and Haley finished 14th.

15. Michael McDowell ($6,500) — This is a big race. McDowell is having a career year. Front Row Motorsports has been a top-10 contender at every track except for the short, flat tracks. McDowell’s best finish at this type of track is 18th and his average finish is 25th.

