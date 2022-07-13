NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at New Hampshire

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at New Hampshire slate locks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1 . William Byron ($11,100) — The Hendrick Xfinity car was one caution away from an easy win at Road America. Byron recorded the most laps inside the top 5 and finished second in this car at Texas.

2. Justin Allgaier ($10,100) — Jason Burdett and Justin Allgaier believe that one of their strengths is setting up for odd ball tracks like New Hampshire. Allgaier was a contender last season without practice. This year, the No. 7 JRM could be dialed in from the start.

3. Ty Gibbs ($10,600) — Chris Gayle set up a fast car for Christopher Bell last season. Gibbs earned his first NASCAR win at 16-years-old at New Hampshire (K&N East).

4. Josh Berry ($9,800) — New Hampshire has short track and intermediate track tendencies. Short tracks play to Berry’s late model experience, but he has won Xfinity Series races at intermediate tracks.

5. AJ Allmendinger ($9,600) — Early on in the 2021 New Hampshire race, it looked like Allmendinger could compete with Christopher Bell. The flat track suits his driving style, but it’s doubtful that he has a dominant car.

6. Noah Gragson ($10,300) — Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry have stepped forward as the best JRM drivers. Gragson hasn’t taken a step back. His current results could simply be the product of a diverse schedule over the last two months.

7. Sam Mayer ($9,300) — This is a new track for Mayer in the Xfinity Series, but he took to Martinsville quickly. It’s not completely foreign to him. He’s competed in four K&N East races at New Hampshire. He finished fifth in the 2019 fall race and second in the 2019 spring race.

8. Trevor Bayne ($9,500) — The JGR All-Star car has won the last two Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire. This time, Christopher Bell gives way to Bayne. Jason Ratcliff is the new crew chief, but he won with Bell at New Hampshire in 2019.

9. Daniel Hemric ($8,900) — No one had anything for Christopher Bell at New Hampshire last season. Hemric battled Allgaier for second but ultimately settled for third. It will be hard to match that performance in a Kaulig Racing car.

10. Brandon Jones ($9,100) — Never say never. He won the 2022 Martinsville race. Jones got into an accordion wreck early in last season’s New Hampshire race, so that result can be dismissed.

11. Austin Hill ($8,800) — The plate wins are a distraction for DFS players. This is an RCR car with a talented driver that won at every type of track in the Truck Series. His career is similar to Ross Chastain’s. In the Xfinity Series, Chastain only won at plate tracks, but he’s a contender at every track with a good car.

12. Riley Herbst ($8,500) — In 2020, Herbst earned four top-5 finishes and 17 top-10 finishes in 33 races. In 2021, his top 5s increased by one but his top 10s decreased by four. Through 17 races this season, he has 5 top 5s and 12 top 10s.

13. Ty Dillon ($7,800) — Double duty is always a plus. Participating in two practices can’t hurt, especially since the cars are a lot more similar this season. Tyler Reddick won in this car at Texas.

14. Ryan Sieg ($7,900) — His streak of finishes of 11th or better came to an end a month ago, but he has opened up a new streak. Sieg has a top-15 finish in each of the last three races. The RSS car is not back to where it was, but it’s getting there. A top-10 finish seems achievable this Saturday.

15. Julia Landauer ($5,200) — Who is she? This week’s Tommy Joe Martins driver has competed in everything from Skip Barber to the Pinty’s Series to Euro NASCAR. She’s a Stanford grad, former Survivor contestant and motivational speaker. In 2016, she finished fourth in the K&N West standings behind Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland.

