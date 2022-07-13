Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for The Open Championship

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with RotoWire’s Len Hochberg, join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for The Open Championship.

Watch the entire segment below!

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who will be the top scoring golfer in this week’s tournament?

Reid Fowler:

Well, if there is anybody in this field by the name of Tony Finau that you should be rostering—there’s only one other player since 2016 who has been in multiple milly maker lineups not named Jordan Spieth. The other guy? Tony Finau.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with Patrick Cantlay, a guy who actually has like multiple wins over the last few years, you get red hot with the putter, I think the scoring conditions are going to be good for Cantlay this week.

Len Hochberg:

You know, for the highest scoring golfer, if you’re going to miss a lot of three footers for par, you’re going to have to make a lot of birdies—Jordan Spieth.

Reid’s Pick: Tony Finau ($8,400)

Geoff’s Pick: Patrick Cantlay ($9,400)

Len’s Pick: Jordan Spieth ($10,000)

