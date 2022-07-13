Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 13

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and RotoWire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

Ryan Mountcastle is a guy that jumps out for us fairly often. Again, tonight (he) does so at $3.6K. Of course, at first base, you have a lot of big bats you can go with, but but I like him tonight going up against a left-handed pitcher in Justin Steele. When you look at what Mountcastle has done over the course of this season, he’s done really well against left-handed pitching.

Since June 1, Mountcastle has a 51.7% hard-contact rate against left-handed pitching and a 24.1% line-drive rate. That’s led to a .306 ISO and a .444 wOBA against left-handed pitching during that span.

Erik Halterman:

Normally I’d give just one (value play). I’m going to give three here, although that’s because the logic is the same here for all of them. You’ve got a Padres trio of Eric Hosmer, Esteury Ruiz and Nomar Mazara who will cost you a combined $6,100. That’s $100 more than the minimum for the three of them — I believe Mazara at $2,100, the other two guys are as cheap as it gets.

I haven’t even mentioned yet that they’re playing at Coors Field. What is going on there? Why are we having regulars at Coors who are at the minimum price?

Not that these guys are great — Eric Hosmer is a league-average bat, though. That’s pretty good for a minimum price at Coors. Nomar Mazara has actually been pretty good this year. Esteury Ruiz is a pretty excited prospect; he stole 60 bases in 77 minor league games this year. Came up, made his debut yesterday, had two hits, attempted a steal but was caught.

These are the biggest values out there. I don’t know why they’re at the minimum. I think they should all be $1,000 more.

Nick’s Pick: Ryan Mountcastle ($3,600)

Erik’s Picks: Eric Hosmer ($2,000), Esteury Ruiz ($2,000), Nomar Mazara ($2,100)

