Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 14

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to go with Chas McCormick. I’m kind of crossing my fingers that he hits second for the second consecutive day — he was in that spot in the order Wednesday against the Angels. I don’t know why he would be right back there considering the amount of success he’s had against left-handed pitching so far this season.

In 59 plate appearances against southpaws, he’s hitting .316 with a 162wRC+. We’ve got Reid Detmers on the mound for the Angels. ... Although he did have a pretty good start coming back from Triple-A in his last outing, the underlying numbers, the advanced metrics are not a fan of Reid Detmers and how contact-oriented he is. I think Chas McCormick, specifically if he’s hitting up in that two-spot with all these injuries in the Astros lineup right now, I think he’s got a lot of value at just $3K.

Steve Buchanan:

Nolan Jones is the bare minimum for the Guardians tonight. Just recently called up for the Guardians, made a quick impact. Only seven games played, He’s already knocked in eight runs, hit two doubles and a home run.

The beauty about this all is we get another start from Elvin Rodriguez, who’s being called up by the Tigers. Before being sent down, 11.51 ERA with a 6.19 expected ERA. So, his numbers were brutal, but the advanced metrics say, yeah, they should be pretty brutal because he’s been brutal when he takes the mound. That was through 20 1/3 innings.

If you are looking for the stone minimum tonight in salary, Jones is your guy. ... That’s one of the better values you can find on the board.

Nick Friar:

Leody Taveras — I know Steve is against the Rangers in this spot tonight, but at $2.1K, I like this guy. He’s been doing really well of late, so we’re chasing a little bit here.

I know he’s not a big power guy, but we’ve seen at least one RBI and run scored in each of his last four games, a stolen base in each of his last three games (and) multiple hits in four of his last six. Against left-handed pitching this season, he’s 6-for-15 with a double.

Again, you’re not going to see a ton of power from him, but he’s doing everything else. I know (Marco) Gonzales has done well against right-handed hitting over his last five starts, but his 3.97 FIP (against righties) means he’s due for a little bit of regression.

Garion’s Pick: Chas McCormick ($3,000)

Steve’s Pick: Nolan Jones ($2,100)

Nick’s Pick: Leody Taveras ($2,100)

