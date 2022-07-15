Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Ambetter 301

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the Ambetter 301.

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Mine’s gonna be Ryan Blaney. He doesn’t have the official win, well, he did win at Texas. Which was an exhibition All-Star Race, but that has a flat banking to it, as well. So I like Blaney. I don’t know if he’ll win, but if we’re looking at guys that are consistently running in the top five — and that’s what we need if we were chasing fast laps and we’re chasing laps led — well, the first thing you have to do is be up front, and no one has been more consistent this entire season — especially at comparable tracks — than Ryan Blaney. I don’t know if he’ll win, but if I want the closest guarantee to fast-lap points and laps-led points, I believe Blaney is going to give me that option.

Pearce’s Pick: Ryan Blaney ($10,000)

