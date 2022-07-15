Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 15

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for today’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Ha-Seong Kim is probably my favorite value play on this particular slate. And for a lot of reasons—he is someone who has absolutely demolished left-handed pitching so far this season. He’s still struggled against righties to a somewhat substantial degree, but against lefties he’s got a 160 wRC+, which is actually better than Manny Machado. It’s the best mark of all qualified hitters on the Padres, which is somewhat surprising if you’ve watched Manny Machado at all this season.

Kim has also been red hot as of late against lefties. He is eight for his last 16 against southpaws with three doubles and an OBP well above .500. So he’s in a really nice spot right now, and I think the nice thing about this matchup with Bumgarner, aside from the fact that Bumgarner is left-handed, is that we’ve seen a lot of these guys from the KBO come over and struggle with velocity, high velocity, and that is just not something that Madison Bumgarner brings the table anymore. So I think all of these things in this matchup check the boxes with Kim, and I think he’s going to have a really nice night. And he’s probably going to hit leadoff for the Padres against the lefty. So anytime you can squeeze a leadoff hitter in for about $3K, that’s an opportunity you want to take advantage of.

Garion’s Pick: Ha-Seong Kim ($3,200)

