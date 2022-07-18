Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 3M Open Picks, Predictions, Rankings and Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 3M Open Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks and provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from TPC Twin Cities. Plus, the guys recap the 2022 Open Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

2022 3M Open — Picks & Preview | Open Recap | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2022 3M Open — DraftKings Strategy | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Fantasy Football — RB Ranks | WR Ranks | Projections | INTRO/ADP

2022 3M Open: Field

Field: 156 Players

Cut Line: Top 65 and Ties

First Tee: Thursday, July 21

Defending Champion: Cameron Champ

The combination of falling a week after the year’s final major and the presence of LIV Golf has left the 2022 3M Open with a less-than-star-studded field. Never one to have the strongest field anyway, but 3M Open regulars like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff are not allowed to play. That leaves Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau as the troika of top-tier talent remaining.

Following them is a quality tier of Adam Hadwin, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Palmer, JT Poston, Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Sahith Theegala, CT Pan, Troy Merritt, Tom Hoge, Brendan Steele, Erik Van Rooyen, Danny Willett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Jason Day, Cam Davis, Chris Gotterup, Garrick Higgo and last year’s winner, Cameron Champ.

Like with Matsuyama, rumors have been swirling about Rickie Fowler joining LIV Golf. However, it appears, as of now, neither are defecting based on their travel to Blaine, Minnesota.

In an order to create some sort of buzz, former tennis player Mardy Fish is in the field this week.

2022 3M Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Eagles Gained

Par 4s 450-500 Yards Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 3M Open: Course

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,431

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 3M Open: Past Winners

2021: Cameron Champ -15

2020: Michael Thompson -19

2019: Matthew Wolff -21

2022 3M Open: Picks

Brendan Steele ($8,300)

After a brutal start to 2022, Steele has become a beacon of consistency over the past four months. Over the past 24 rounds, he leads all players in the field in driving, he’s second in approach, 10th in Par 5 scoring and 11th in Par 4 scoring. It just comes down to his putter. While it was a disaster last time out at the Travelers, it had been getting better. From January through THE PLAYERS he was losing an average of -2.7 SG: PUTT per start, but since that point, he’s only losing -1.6 in each event and comes in with three straight Top 25 finishes. Just wrangle the putter for a week, and he can pick up career win No. 4.

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Chris Gotterup ($7,900)

Maybe going off as the betting favorite last time out in Kentucky wasn’t the best thing for the reigning Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Award winner. Live and learn. He’s back at a far more manageable price this week and has still shown flashes of the upside we want from a projected superstar talent. He’ll be inconsistent, certainly, but stick to the plan and hope to reap the rewards.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.