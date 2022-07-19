Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB All-Star Game DFS Captain Plays

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Watch the entire segment below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: MLB Showdown $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st] (AL vs. NL)

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to look at Paul Goldschmidt, and I think a lot of people are probably going to look at Goldschmidt on this slate just because he’s got such an odd price. He’s only $7,500 as a Captain, only $5,000 to put in a utility slot.

The only four starting position players that are cheaper than Paul Goldschmidt on this slate are the eighth and ninth hitters in the American League and National League lineups. I have no idea why Goldschmidt is this cheap. He leads the league in wRC+ and in wOBA. He’s having a fantastic season (and is) hitting cleanup for the NL, and his MVP odds for this game on the DraftKings Sportsbook — he’s got the sixth-highest odds to win the MVP, yet his salary is like, I don’t know, 15th of the guys starting this game? It’s crazy the disparity there.

His salary just doesn’t make a lot of sense, so I’m going to take advantage of that.

Nick Friar:

There are two that stand out to me. I’m looking at the AL side of it more because I do like the AL hitters a more. I know Aaron Judge is the highest-priced guy. Rafael Devers is another guy who’s a huge step down in price, and a guy who, I know he is facing (Clayton) Kershaw right out of the gate, but he’s still done very well against left-handed pitching this season.

Devers would be my guy, but my problem is I’m a little worried about Jose Ramirez looming behind him. I do wonder if he’s going to come in a little bit sooner in that game, maybe take away a second at-bat from Devers. If you’re not worried about that, then Devers is the guy to go with.

Otherwise, I like Aaron Judge. Obviously, he scorches left-handed pitching. I understand he’s the highest-priced guy. I think because of that, he won’t be too, too popular. And Kershaw, as much as he deserves to be an All-Star, he does not deserve to be the All-Star Game starer. I get why they’re doing it, but still, I think Judge is going to take advantage of that.

Garion’s Pick: Paul Goldschmidt ($7,500)

Nick’s Pick: Aaron Judge ($15,300)

