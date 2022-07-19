Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB All-Star Game DFS Value Plays

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Clay Holmes has probably been the best reliever in baseball this season. I think he’s earned that, and I think he’s earned an inning in this game. Maybe he’ll be the one who picks up the save for the American League if the situation presents itself. But we’re talking about someone who’s got an ERA just above 1.00, a 1.51 expected ERA, striking out 27% of the batters he faces this season. So, he can also rack up a lot of fantasy points if he’s just given a single inning of work.

At the bare minimum, again, you’re going to see probably three or four relievers pitch for each of these teams. It’s a little bit scattershot as to which relievers the managers will actually pick. But I think Clay Holmes is the guy who needs to pitch in this game just because he’s been the best reliever in baseball this season.

Nick Friar:

Looking at these two starters, I do hear when we say, “You’re not going to see these guys go multiple innings,” but there is some serious strikeout upside with one of these guys, and that’s Shane McClanahan.

I know he’s going to face righties right out of the gate where (Clayton) Kershaw is going to have that advantage with handedness because he’s got (Shohei) Ohtani and (Rafael) Devers. I already told you, though, how Devers does well against left-handed pitching.

McClanahan, though, he’s got a 36.8% strikeout rate against right-handed hitters this season. He could rack up two, maybe three. If he does end up going a second inning, there’s no reason that couldn’t turn into four or five Ks.

Garion’s Pick: Clay Holmes ($6,000)

Nick’s Pick: Shane McClanahan ($5,000)

