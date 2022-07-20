Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the 3M Open

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for the 3M Open.

You have 7 guys that are priced at $9K or higher in this tournament. So, Len, we begin with you. Any of them worth paying up for, for the weekend after a major?

Len Hochberg:

This is a dicey week, a tricky week. It’s a weak field, there aren’t a lot of those top guys, which is why we’re talking $9,000 and up instead of $10,000 and up, as we normally do.

These guys at the top — Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im — they were all at The Open Championship, seven time zones away. Now the playoffs are in a few weeks. I look at this tournament for them as sort of like an NFL trap game. I’m not going to be big on any of them.

If I’m going to look at any of the $9,000s and up, it’s Adam Hadwin at $9,600, who’s been off for a few weeks and has proven he can play well at this course. Two top sixes in the three years, even though it’s a very long track.

Davis Riley at a much better price, $9,000. He’s been off since The Travelers — an extended break. He might be the best guy in the field, other than The Open Championship guys, who I’m kind of fading.

Geoff Ulrich:

I would still lean Sungjae Im in this situation. Sungjae is used to traveling a lot. He likes to play a lot. You look at his record, he won in the fall at the Shriners Open — an easier setup. We like that.

This is a player, last month, everyone was high on for the U.S. Open. He played really well at the Memorial. He’s had a bit of a poor stretch. He is still, clearly, a top-three talent in this field.

I think you’ve got to take a stance with one of those top players, and Sungjae Im is it for me. He’s cheaper than Finau, I think he’s well due for a bounce back.

The guy I really like here is Davis Riley at $9K. I’ll eat some Davis Riley chalk. He’s had three weeks off, his iron and putter game he has proven on a bunch of different courses. He can go low. Davis Riley at $9K, just too cheap — especially with guys like Hadwin above him, too.

Riley is really the guy at $9K and above that I want to build around. ... I don’t care if he’s going to be 20% owned.

Len’s Pick: Davis Riley ($9,000), Adam Hadwin ($9,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Davis Riley ($9,000), Sungjae Im ($10,000)

