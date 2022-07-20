Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 3M Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 3M Open bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 3M Open — Picks & Preview | Open Recap | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 3M Open — DraftKings Strategy | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 3M Open: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 21

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 3M Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Eagles Gained

Par 4s 450-500 Yards Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 3M Open: Course

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,431

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 3M Open: Past Winners

2021: Cameron Champ -15

2020: Michael Thompson -19

2019: Matthew Wolff -21

2022 3M Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Tony Finau $10,500

Hideki Matsuyama $10,300

High-End Value

Adam Hadwin $9,600

Second-Level Values

Brendan Steele $8,300

Nick Hardy $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Garrick Higgo $7,500

Troy Merritt $7,400

Hayden Buckley $7,100

Stephan Jaeger $7,000

Scrub Values

Hank Lebioda $6,900

Austin Cook $6,700

