F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Lenovo French Grand Prix 2022

France is a balanced track. It has long straights that make it a power track, but it has plenty of turns that lean towards it being a downforce track. Also, tire management will be a major factor this weekend. Neither Red Bull or Ferrari comes into the French GP with a discernible advantage in power, but Red Bull has been better than Ferrari at fighting tire degradation.

The DraftKings Lenovo French Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — Pump the brakes Red Bull, Ferrari is back. At Red Bull’s home track in Austria, Leclerc was better and his Ferrari was faster. The French GP could easily be his second win a row.

2. Max Verstappen ($12,000) — Austria was a wake up call for Verstappen. His team has gotten too comfortable and his points lead is vanishing. Head-to-head vs. Leclerc without failures or quirks, it is unclear if Verstappen has been better than Leclerc in 2022.

3. Carlos Sainz ($9,600) — It’s been a season of highs and lows for Sainz. He followed his British GP win with a retirement in the Austrian GP (engine failure). France requires a blend of power and downforce, and Ferrari is one of the few teams that can find that balance.

4. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — Either the Red Bulls and Ferraris are crowding the podium or they’re breaking down. There seems to be no in between. Checo’s car should fly down the straights with Red Bull’s power and be just fine in the high-downforce turns.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,200) — Austria was the third third-place finish in a row for Hamilton. It appears that Mercedes has either made gains or they are no longer asking Hamilton to race experimental setups. With Rookie Nyck de Vries running FP1, it’s unlikely that Hamilton will run a risky setup with only two practices at France.

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,800) — Alpine’s Renault power unit has separated this team from the rest of the mid-pack. Their power on the straights in France should again propel this team towards two finishes in the points.

7. George Russell ($8,400) — After an uncharacteristic first-lap wreck in Silverstone, Mr. Consistent bounced back with his 10th top-5 finish in 11 races. A podium isn’t out of the question in France. He needs a Red Bull and Ferrari issue, and he needs to beat his teammate.

8. Fernando Alonso ($7,000) — Both Alpine drivers deserve to be ranked. Alonso is on a six-race top-10 streak. By the end of the season, Alonso could have a couple podiums and even a win.

9. Lando Norris ($7,600) — This season has been slightly disappointing. McLaren was supposed to be inching their way towards the elite. Instead, they’re clawing their way to the top of the mid-pack. Norris doesn’t have the best car, but he consistently earns points each week.

10. Mick Schumacher ($3,800) — Fortunate events have helped Mick earn two top-10 finishes in a row. And as the British saying goes, fortune favors the bold. Mick is German, but whatever.

