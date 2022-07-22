Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give thier favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono.

Watch the entire NASCAR segment below!

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

Erik Jones, $7,600. That’s where we’re going. That’s my pick this week. He’s going to deliver. I’m telling you, 50-1.

Geoff’s Pick: Erik Jones

Pearce Dietrich:

William Byron. My own proprietary statistical formula calculates who the best driver is. And the best driver according to my formula is William Byron. If you use that same formula to look at last year’s Pocono races, guess who was the best driver in both of those races? William Byron. It’s a Byron week, and he’s cheap, too.

Pearce’s Pick: William Byron

