Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 22

Garion Thorne:

I do think there will be some very chalky stacks on this slate, and one of them is going to be the Diamondbacks—people do enjoy stacking against Patrick Corbin. I don’t know if I would go with a full-out stack—I don’t know if I trust the Diamondbacks to quite that level—but I do like Christian Walker on an island.

He’s just $3,500. Much like Altuve, he has some really impressive stats within the split against left-handed pitching: a 166 wRC+, an isolated power sitting around .300. Walker is someone who obviously has a floor of zero DraftKings points, he’s not exactly known for his contact skills, but his upside is immense. This is a guy who can definitely hit a couple of home runs on a given slate. So I think Walker at $3,500 is a nice gamble.

Garion’s Pick: Christian Walker ($3,500)

