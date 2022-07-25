Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from Detroit GC.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Field

156 Players | Top 65 & Ties Make The Cut

First Tee: Thursday, July 28

Defending Champion: Cam Davis

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Key Stats

Opportunities Gained

Eagles Gained

Par 4s Gained 350-400 Yards

Putting 5-15 Feet

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Course

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Yardage: 7,370

Par: 72

Greens: Bentgrass (with Poa)

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Past Winners

2021: Cam Davis -18

2020: Bryson DeChambeau -23

2019: Nate Lashley -25

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Picks

Max Homa ($9,900)

A course set up like Detroit GC will allow for more variance throughout the field. Unlike the 3M Open, with so much water and long iron play, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is essentially a wedge and putting contest. Two skills that don’t require a full-fledged T2G green game. So when assessing the top of the board, only two names truly fit that bill: Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa. Over the past 50 rounds, there’s no player better across the key metrics than Homa. Plus, he’s a better price in both the betting market and on DraftKings.

Alex Smalley ($7,400)

Fresh off three top-25 finishes across his past four starts, Smalley’s week will likely be determined by his flat stick. It’s certainly not consistent, but he has stretches where it’s great and ones where it’s the topic of a Foreigner track. Hopefully, we catch him on a putting heater. Additionally, Smalley’s a member at next week’s Sedgefield Country Club, another Donald Ross design. So hopefully, his familiarity with Ross’ contours and strategy can be a hidden advantage.

