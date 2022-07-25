Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 25

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

The whole Pirates outfield is way underpriced. I guess if I had to pick one guy, I’ll go with Ben Gamel at $3K.

The Pirates have a few expensive hitters tonight in Oneil Cruz, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Kevin Newman — (they) actually are all above $4,000. But then the rest of the lineup is like $3K and below, and Adrian Sampson is not a great pitcher. Wrigley, I think, should be a decent place to hit tonight. I guess it could be a variable, but it looks like it should be a decent night for hitting. And the Pirates outfield is just so cheap.

So, I like Gamel, but then you’ve got Greg Allen and Cal Mitchell, who aren’t good hitters, but you can steal some bases against Sampson. Those guys are (around) the minimum. I think any of those choices are good — maybe just play a Pirates stack and use all of them. This team, really across the board, is just really underpriced.

Matt’s Picks: Ben Gamel ($3,000), Greg Allen ($2,100), Cal Mitchell ($2,000)

