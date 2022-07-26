Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Pitchers for July 26

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value pitchers for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

Spenser Watkins has been great over his past four or five starts. Hasn’t allowed more than a run in four straight starts now. That’s a span of 22 2/3 innings — pretty impressive there. At least 19 DraftKings fantasy points in all of those starts. That fantasy output is not something we usually see from him.

Now, he’s not a big strikeout guy, but the Rays do provide plenty of strikeout upside, especially against righties. (They have a) 24.7% K rate against righties, that’s the fourth-highest in the league. So, if you’re looking for a little bit of a cheap pitcher for tonight, probably can’t really get much cheaper than Watkins ... so give me him against the Rays, who strike out a lot.

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to go a little up the board — still a value play — Jose Berrios, who is kind of turning the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays. His last four starts, he’s got a 2.95 FIP. But the thing you really like for the purposes of fantasy (is) the strikeout rate has returning. He’s got a 29.3% strikeout rate across his last four starts. Obviously has a couple 13-strikeout games in the last two months.

That sort of upside is really, really nice, and if you remove his absolutely horrific game against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Rogers Centre, he’s got a 2.65 ERA when pitching at home. Generally speaking, that’s a really nice split. Tonight, it’s a very important split because the Blue Jays are at home, no Paul Goldschmidt, no Nolan Arenado, Juan Yepez already on the IL, so is Yadier Molina — this just isn’t a full-strength St. Louis Cardinals team.

So, if Jose Berrios is bringing you 30% strikeout rate upside and he’s less than $8,000 against this particular roster, I think you have to bite.

Steve’s Pick: Spenser Watkins ($5,800)

Garion’s Pick: Jose Berrios ($7,900)

