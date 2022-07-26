Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Hitters for July 26

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value hitters for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I’ve got someone at the absolute bare minimum. Emmanuel Rivera for the Kansas City Royals, their third baseman. He’s going to be in the lineup regardless because he just hits left-handed pitching really, really well. ... He’s has a chance to be in a really nice spot if Bobby Witt Jr. (hamstring) is not available tonight.

He’s had 68 plate appearances (against left-handed pitching) so far this season, a 148 wRC+, a .270 isolated power, and this isn’t someone who strikes out or walks all that much against left-handed pitching, either. He is going to put the ball in play and try to get you some DraftKings points against Jose Suarez, who just — I don’t fear this guy at all. He has not had a very good season. He’s giving up more than two home runs per nine (innings) to opposing right-handed bats.

Rivera at the bare minimum, he’s probably going to hit like seventh in this lineup. But, if he sneaks his way up to fifth or sixth because Bobby Witt Jr. is not available, he becomes one of the best value plays on the board.

Steve Buchanan:

I always love to punt the catcher position because that’s always what you do, but it’s nice when you can punt and you can actually feel good about the guy that you’re using. Yermin Mercedes, you may remember this guy as the catcher from the White Sox that Tony La Russa ruined. ... We can talk about that another day.

Mercedes as been drawing the start against lefties for the Giants. That’s because, over his career — the past two years — he’s hitting .326 against them with a .382 wOBA. Tonight, he’s going up against Tyler Gilbert, who against righties has a .359 wOBA and six of the seven home runs that he’s allowed on the season (have been hit by righties).

It gets even better. The 5.34 ERA Gilbert has is actually even worse. He has an expected ERA of 6.76. ... Mercedes at the bare minimum at catcher, so you can go splurge at other positions, that’s where you want to be going.

Garion’s Pick: Emmanuel Rivera ($2,000)

Steve’s Pick: Yermin Mercedes ($2,000)

