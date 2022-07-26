 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Fantasy Football RB Rankings, Sleepers, Projections

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2022 fantasy football RB rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely debate their 2022 Fantasy Football RB Rankings Tiers in the middle tier to create the 2022 Running Back Rankings.

2022 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: July 26

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Najee Harris
  5. Austin Ekeler
  6. Leonard Fournette
  7. Dalvin Cook
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Saquon Barkley
  10. Cam Akers
  11. Alvin Kamara
  12. Aaron Jones
  13. D’Andre Swift
  14. Javonte Williams
  15. Nick Chubb
  16. Travis Etienne
  17. Breece Hall
  18. Josh Jacobs
  19. James Conner
  20. David Montgomery
  21. Antonio Gibson
  22. AJ Dillon
  23. Damien Harris
  24. Ezekiel Elliott
  25. Cordarrelle Patterson
  26. Kareem Hunt
  27. Elijah Mitchell
  28. JK Dobbins
  29. Tony Pollard
  30. Devin Singletary
  31. Miles Sanders
  32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  33. Melvin Gordon
  34. Chase Edmonds
  35. James Cook
  36. Gus Edwards
  37. Rashaad Penny
  38. Kenneth Walker
  39. Rhamondre Stevenson
  40. Darrell Henderson
  41. Khalil Herbert
  42. Michael Carter
  43. Rachaad White
  44. Alexander Mattison
  45. Jamaal Williams
  46. Dameon Pierce
  47. Jerick McKinnon
  48. Isaiah Spiller
  49. James Robinson
  50. JD McKissic
  51. Nyhiem Hines
  52. Mark Ingram
  53. Kenneth Gainwell
  54. Raheem Mostert
  55. Marlon Mack
  56. Tyler Allgeier
  57. Ronald Jones
  58. D’Onta Foreman
  59. Damien Williams
  60. Darrell Williams
  61. Eno Benjamin
  62. Brian Robinson
  63. Chris Evans
  64. James White
  65. Sony Michel
  66. Boston Scott
  67. Samaje Perine
  68. Zamir White
  69. Trey Sermon
  70. Rex Burkhead
  71. Philip Lindsay

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

