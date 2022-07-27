F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix 2022

The Formula 1 circuit features several types of tracks. There are power tracks, high-downforce tracks and a blend in between. The Hungarian Grand Prix is all about downforce and this season the Ferraris have been the fastest at the high-downforce tracks.

The DraftKings Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,400) — The Ferraris have been sloppy this season. If it’s not an engine failure, it’s poor pit strategy or over driving a turn. Leclerc should have won the French GP, but he couldn’t get the job done. He should win the Hungarian GP.

2. Max Verstappen ($12,000) — Another grand prix trophy went on Verstappen’s cluttered mantle last week. The Hungarian Grand Prix favors downforce over power, so this week Red Bull will face a tough challenge from Ferrari. So far, Red Bull has met each challenge, see Verstappen’s trophy shelf.

3. Carlos Sainz ($10,200) — His new Ferrari power unit was the class of the field at France. Starting last on the grid was too tall of an order, but Sainz was exceptional with a top-5 finish. Ferrari should be the team to beat at the high-downforce track in Hungary.

4. Sergio Perez ($9,200) — Checo let a podium slip away last week. It’s a microcosm of his season. Following a Monaco win, he had his eyes on the championship, but that has slipped away.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — The French GP marked Hamilton’s fourth podium in a row. He’s not much closer to a win and a lot of his fortune has depended on the misfortune of others, but Hamilton and his team have put together four clean races.

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,800) — The reigning Hungarian GP winner won’t likely repeat. The stars aligned for Ocon last season. Most of the field wrecked in turn 1. The leader, Lewis Hamilton, chose a poor pit strategy. Ocon got the lead and drove away from what was left of the field.

7. George Russell ($8,400) — In Russell’s words, Mercedes is still two to three tenths off. The battle at the top is between Red Bull and Ferrari, but there seems to be a permanent place for Russell between third and fifth.

8. Lando Norris ($7,400) — His McLaren looked good in qualifying at France (P5), and Norris hung in for a seven-place finish. Hungary will test McLaren’s biggest weakness this season — lack of downforce.

9. Alexander Albon ($4,000) — These are DFS rankings not pure F1 rankings. Albon isn’t a top-15 driver in Formula 1, but he’s a stud at DraftKings. Albon has been in the optimal lineup in six of 12 races. Only Max Verstappen has been in more optimal lineups (seven).

10. Lance Stroll ($3,800) — it’s not whether he is a good driver or if his Aston Martin has speed. It’s whether he can return value or not. Stroll has finished better than his teammate, Sebastian Vettel, in three of the last four races and he has finished 10th in two of the last three.

