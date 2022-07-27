NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Saturday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis slate locks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. AJ Allmendinger ($10,100) — Last season at Indy, Allmendinger was the runner-up to Austin Cindric. In the 2020 race, he finished fourth, but NASCAR nailed him with a critical penalty at a turning point in that race.

2. Ty Gibbs ($10,400) — A late race caution at Road America heavily influenced Gibbs’ win over Kyle Larson. Regardless of his good fortune — he was born the grandchild of Joe Gibbs — the rookie cleanly passed one of the best drivers in the world at the end of the race.

3. Ross Chastain ($10,200) — Xfinity Series fields don’t get this loaded anymore. The Indy GP feels like a Nationwide Series race. Both of Mario Gosselin’s cars earned a top-15 finish at Road America.

4. Alex Bowman ($10,300) — Technically, this is the Rick Ware No. 17 car, but that’s just a number. Hendrick will have their hands all over this car and Hendrick nearly won the Xfinity Series race at Road America.

5. Chase Briscoe ($10,600) — He won the inaugural Indy GP in 2020, but he needed a little help from his friends. His pit crew was exceptional, but more importantly the NASCAR officials tilted the scales for Briscoe. They nailed A.J. Allmendinger with a crucial speeding penalty and controversially penalized Austin Cindric on a restart.

6. Justin Allgaier ($9,600) — JRM owns the Xfinity Series this season, but they haven’t been quite as dominant on the road courses. Allgaier will have to fight hard for a top-5 finish against a solid field.

7. Noah Gragson ($9,800) — Road America was one of the worst moments of Gragson’s career. If he wants a Cup Series ride next year, then he’ll need to be on his best behavior. It will be hard for Gragson to win a road race without being aggressive.

8. Josh Berry ($9,400) — The competition used to say, “at least the late model expert can’t road race.” No one is saying that anymore after a third-place finish at Road America.

9. Andy Lally ($6,900) — His price reveals the strength of this field. In a normal race, Lally would be at least $8,000, even in a Dotter car. With so many part-time drivers, this race could be a beauty, or very ugly.

10. Austin Hill ($9,000) — Is Austin Hill the poor man’s Kyle Larson? Hill has won at every type of track and the rookie has been one of best road racers in the Xfinity Series. Hill finished fourth at Road America and second at COTA.

11. Bubba Wallace ($8,800) — The car will be better than the driver this week. Bubba will be the first to admit that the No. 18 JGR Toyota is better on the road than he is. As a part-time driver at a road course, there are strategies he can utilize that the regulars cannot.

12. Austin Dillon ($8,600) — His equipment won’t be quite as sporty as some of the Buschwhackers or the Xfinity Series championship contenders but RCR should be involved in preparing his Xfinity car. Dillon has two solid finishes in Cup Series road races this season.

13. Alex Labbe ($6,100) — The Canadian road racer finished 10th at Portland and 15th at Road America. The field is tough this week, but he’s way too cheap.

14. Parker Kligerman ($7,300) — Coming off a Truck Series road course win at Mid-Ohio a couple weeks ago, Kligerman jumps into a Gase car in the Xfinity Series. This isn’t great equipment but would Kligerman drive a jalopy? Tune into practice and find out.

15. Mason Fillipi ($4,500) — The bare minimum price tag should not be fixed to a Gosselin car or a driver with road experience. Fillipi finished 25th at Portland in his first career Xfinity Series start.

