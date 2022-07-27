Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Geoff Ulrich:

This one’s easy—Chris Kirk, who we haven’t really talked about in terms of value, he’s just too cheap this week. He’s $7,800. This is a player who was top 10 at the PGA Championship, he grinded out a nice made cut at The Open after starting 3 over—tee-to-green, this guy is absolutely insane. 14 straight PGA TOUR starts gaining strokes off the tee. He’s long off-the-tee, he’s straight off-the-tee, and if that putter gets hot, he’s going to go low on this course. He’s been T21, T12 the last few years. Love the price on Chris Kirk this week at $7800.

Len Hochberg:

I’m going to go back to Kevin Kisner. I like his price at $9,100—I could have seen it at a little bit more, imagine if he was $200 less, and then we’d psychologically see him in the $8000s and it would even be better. But we need aggressive players, we need guy who can get hot and go low, and like I said, he checks off all the boxes for me. I could see playing a lineup where he is my top guy and then going into the 8s and the 7s and filling out the other five guys.

Geoff’s Pick: Chris Kirk ($7,800)

Len’s Pick: Kevin Kisner ($9,100)

