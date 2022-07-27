Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 27

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value hitters for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

(Anthony) Santander at $3.9K. ... Drew (Rasmussen) has a 26.1% line-drive rate against left-handed hitters over his last four starts. I know he has a 2.53 ERA against left-handed hitters in that stretch, but he’s got a 4.29 FIP (during that time frame).

Santander has four extra-base hits in his last six games — the last two have been home runs. I know his ISO on the month (against righties) hasn’t been that great, but he’s his a healthy amount of line drives and a lot of fly balls against right-handed pitching, so I love him in this spot against Rasmussen.

Nick’s Pick: Anthony Santander ($3,900)

